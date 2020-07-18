All apartments in South San Francisco
Find more places like 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201.
Last updated July 18 2020 at 9:55 AM

2220 Gellert Blvd #4201

2220 Gellert Boulevard · (415) 772-1977
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2220 Gellert Boulevard, South San Francisco, CA 94080
Westborough

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 · Avail. Jul 23

$2,950

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 828 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
e-payments
garage
yoga
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 Available 07/23/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - Spacious, Modern 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/Pkg in Westborough - * For rent www.Epicrea.com
* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com
________________________________________________________________

*** AVAILABLE JULY 23RD***
__________________________________________________

* Description
Located in prime Westborough neighborhood. Highly desirable location with Safeway and Starbucks directly across the street, and 3 mins walk to Westborough Square featuring Phil'z Coffee, Paris Baguette, Five Guys Burgers, Asian supermarket, quickly, dry cleaners, banks etc. Very convenient transportation with easy access to 101 & 280. Amenities include gym, yoga studio, kids playground, clubhouse, and free BART shuttle service

* Property Highlights:
- 828 sq ft
- Built 2006
- Living/Dining Room Open floor plan
- Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances
- 1 Bedroom with walk-in closet
- 1 Bathroom
- Balcony accesable from Living room and Bedroom
- Washer & Dryer in Unit
- 1 designated parking space in gated attached garage

* Other Details
- Type of rental: Condomiium
- Pets: OK, subject to landlord approval
- Smoking: No
- Utilities: Garbage and Gardener included

- Rent: $2,950.00
- Security Deposit: $2,950.00
- Application fee: $45

There are Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may applyFor further information contact:

For further information:
Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros
Realtor, Leasing Agent
CalDRE #00805386
(415)710-4284
genie @ epicrea dot com

To Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.

We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!

We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!

Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.

(RLNE2766466)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 have any available units?
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 has a unit available for $2,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 have?
Some of 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 currently offering any rent specials?
2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 pet-friendly?
Yes, 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 is pet friendly.
Does 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 offer parking?
Yes, 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 offers parking.
Does 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 have a pool?
No, 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 does not have a pool.
Does 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 have accessible units?
No, 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 does not have accessible units.
Does 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 have units with air conditioning?
No, 2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 does not have units with air conditioning.
