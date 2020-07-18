Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse gym parking playground e-payments garage yoga

2220 Gellert Blvd #4201 Available 07/23/20 EPIC REA-AZARI PM - Spacious, Modern 1 BR/1 BA Condo w/Pkg in Westborough - * For rent www.Epicrea.com

* For Information or to Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com

________________________________________________________________



*** AVAILABLE JULY 23RD***

__________________________________________________



* Description

Located in prime Westborough neighborhood. Highly desirable location with Safeway and Starbucks directly across the street, and 3 mins walk to Westborough Square featuring Phil'z Coffee, Paris Baguette, Five Guys Burgers, Asian supermarket, quickly, dry cleaners, banks etc. Very convenient transportation with easy access to 101 & 280. Amenities include gym, yoga studio, kids playground, clubhouse, and free BART shuttle service



* Property Highlights:

- 828 sq ft

- Built 2006

- Living/Dining Room Open floor plan

- Gourmet Kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances

- 1 Bedroom with walk-in closet

- 1 Bathroom

- Balcony accesable from Living room and Bedroom

- Washer & Dryer in Unit

- 1 designated parking space in gated attached garage



* Other Details

- Type of rental: Condomiium

- Pets: OK, subject to landlord approval

- Smoking: No

- Utilities: Garbage and Gardener included



- Rent: $2,950.00

- Security Deposit: $2,950.00

- Application fee: $45



There are Move-in/Move-out fees/deposit and restrictions as required by this community HOA. Such fees are the sole responsibility of the tenant. It is up to the future tenant to check with the HOA for details about any applicable fees/deposits and restrictions that may applyFor further information contact:



For further information:

Eugenia (Genie) Mantzoros

Realtor, Leasing Agent

CalDRE #00805386

(415)710-4284

genie @ epicrea dot com



To Schedule Showings for this property: Marketing @ AzariPM.com



Please note that though the information about the listed property contained herein is deemed to be from reliable sources, prospective tenants should always do their own physical inspection of the property prior to entering any agreements for lease or rent.



We are your one-stop shop for all of your real estate and housing needs!



We offer all residents the ability to pay rent online 24/7 thus eliminating the need to mail in or drop off payments!



Tenants can also view account information and create and track maintenance requests online from the comfort of your home or on the go with your mobile device! Also, our Landlords can access their owner's statements online at any time.



(RLNE2766466)