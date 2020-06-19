All apartments in South San Francisco
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12

1488 El Camino Real · (415) 294-1640
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1488 El Camino Real, South San Francisco, CA 94080
Winston-Serra

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 · Avail. now

$2,850

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
bbq/grill
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart. This furnished unit includes a fully carpeted living space and bedroom. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Through the kitchen is the living area which includes a sofa, coffee table, 2 bar stools, desk, shelving, and TV with stand. The living area also includes access to a private deck. Adjacent to the living area is the 1 bedroom which includes a queen bed with headboard, and dresser with mirror. There is also an in-unit washer and dryer and 1 dedicated parking space. The complex features a gym, clubroom, and outdoor picnic area with a BBQ grill.

Features:
- 1 BED
- 1 BATH
- Furnished
- Carpeted Bedroom and Living Areas
- In-Unit Washer and Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- High Ceilings in Living Area
- 1 Parking Space Included

Amenities:
- Gym
- Clubroom with TV
- Community Outdoor Area with BBQ
- Secured Building with Dial by name access
- Walking distance to Bart, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Costco & Safeway

Showings:
- By Appointment only

Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $3,000
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant PG&E
- Owner pay Water and Trash
- No Smoking & No Pets

Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult

(RLNE4353799)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 have any available units?
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 have?
Some of 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 currently offering any rent specials?
1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 pet-friendly?
No, 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South San Francisco.
Does 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 offer parking?
Yes, 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 does offer parking.
Does 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 have a pool?
No, 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 does not have a pool.
Does 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 have accessible units?
No, 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 does not have accessible units.
Does 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 has units with dishwashers.
Does 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12 does not have units with air conditioning.
