1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12

1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart. This furnished unit includes a fully carpeted living space and bedroom. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Through the kitchen is the living area which includes a sofa, coffee table, 2 bar stools, desk, shelving, and TV with stand. The living area also includes access to a private deck. Adjacent to the living area is the 1 bedroom which includes a queen bed with headboard, and dresser with mirror. There is also an in-unit washer and dryer and 1 dedicated parking space. The complex features a gym, clubroom, and outdoor picnic area with a BBQ grill.



Features:

- 1 BED

- 1 BATH

- Furnished

- Carpeted Bedroom and Living Areas

- In-Unit Washer and Dryer

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- High Ceilings in Living Area

- 1 Parking Space Included



Amenities:

- Gym

- Clubroom with TV

- Community Outdoor Area with BBQ

- Secured Building with Dial by name access

- Walking distance to Bart, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Costco & Safeway



Showings:

- By Appointment only



Lease Terms:

- 12 Month Lease Required

- Security Deposit $3,000

- Renters Insurance Required

- Tenant PG&E

- Owner pay Water and Trash

- No Smoking & No Pets



Application Process:

- Apply Online

- $35 Application Fee per Adult



