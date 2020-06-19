1488 El Camino Real, Unit# P12

Amenities
1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo w Parking - Across from BART - This beautiful 1 Bed, 1 Bath Penthouse Level Condo is conveniently located on El Camino just across the street from SSF Bart. This furnished unit includes a fully carpeted living space and bedroom. The kitchen features all stainless steel appliances including a dishwasher, stove, microwave, and refrigerator. Through the kitchen is the living area which includes a sofa, coffee table, 2 bar stools, desk, shelving, and TV with stand. The living area also includes access to a private deck. Adjacent to the living area is the 1 bedroom which includes a queen bed with headboard, and dresser with mirror. There is also an in-unit washer and dryer and 1 dedicated parking space. The complex features a gym, clubroom, and outdoor picnic area with a BBQ grill.
Features:
- 1 BED
- 1 BATH
- Furnished
- Carpeted Bedroom and Living Areas
- In-Unit Washer and Dryer
- Stainless Steel Appliances
- High Ceilings in Living Area
- 1 Parking Space Included
Amenities:
- Gym
- Clubroom with TV
- Community Outdoor Area with BBQ
- Secured Building with Dial by name access
- Walking distance to Bart, Trader Joe's, Starbucks, Costco & Safeway
Showings:
- By Appointment only
Lease Terms:
- 12 Month Lease Required
- Security Deposit $3,000
- Renters Insurance Required
- Tenant PG&E
- Owner pay Water and Trash
- No Smoking & No Pets
Application Process:
- Apply Online
- $35 Application Fee per Adult
(RLNE4353799)