Last updated July 4 2020 at 7:06 AM

100 Baden Avenue

100 Baden Ave · (650) 670-7336
Location

100 Baden Ave, South San Francisco, CA 94080
Downtown South San Francisco

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

2 Bedrooms

Unit 307 · Avail. now

$3,000

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
garage
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in South San Francisco. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: everything for 2 months but internet. PG&E ends august 31st. Apartment Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. The rent for July will be $1600 only and august is $3,275/month rent. Security deposit required although it is negotiable just reach out to me for more info. Please submit the form on this page or contact Olesya Besprozvannykh at 650-670-7336 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 100 Baden Avenue have any available units?
100 Baden Avenue has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 100 Baden Avenue have?
Some of 100 Baden Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 100 Baden Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
100 Baden Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 100 Baden Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 100 Baden Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 100 Baden Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 100 Baden Avenue offers parking.
Does 100 Baden Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 100 Baden Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 100 Baden Avenue have a pool?
No, 100 Baden Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 100 Baden Avenue have accessible units?
Yes, 100 Baden Avenue has accessible units.
Does 100 Baden Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 100 Baden Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 100 Baden Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 100 Baden Avenue has units with air conditioning.
