100 Baden Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking garage internet access

Amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in South San Francisco. Amenities included: wheelchair accessible, balcony, central air, central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, storage, and washer dryer. Utilities included: everything for 2 months but internet. PG&E ends august 31st. Apartment Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jul 13th 2020. The rent for July will be $1600 only and august is $3,275/month rent. Security deposit required although it is negotiable just reach out to me for more info. Please submit the form on this page or contact Olesya Besprozvannykh at 650-670-7336 to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.