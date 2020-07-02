All apartments in South Pasadena
909 El Centro
Last updated December 8 2019 at 8:50 PM

909 El Centro

909 El Centro Street · No Longer Available
Location

909 El Centro Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
The ultimate urban living in the heart of South Pasadena's Mission West District. Newer, bright and modern contemporary loft style one bedroom condo. Desirable unit in a secured gated complex of only 16 units. This unit has abundant natural light. Featuring soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, FA/CA & washer/dryer and 2 secured subterranean parking spaces. Spacious private patio that is perfect for entertaining and dining al fresco. Conveniently located close to the library, restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's, farmers market and the Metro Gold Line. Award winning South Pasadena Schools. A must see!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 909 El Centro have any available units?
909 El Centro doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 909 El Centro have?
Some of 909 El Centro's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 909 El Centro currently offering any rent specials?
909 El Centro is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 909 El Centro pet-friendly?
No, 909 El Centro is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 909 El Centro offer parking?
Yes, 909 El Centro offers parking.
Does 909 El Centro have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 909 El Centro offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 909 El Centro have a pool?
No, 909 El Centro does not have a pool.
Does 909 El Centro have accessible units?
No, 909 El Centro does not have accessible units.
Does 909 El Centro have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 909 El Centro has units with dishwashers.
Does 909 El Centro have units with air conditioning?
No, 909 El Centro does not have units with air conditioning.

