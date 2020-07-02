909 El Centro

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

The ultimate urban living in the heart of South Pasadena's Mission West District. Newer, bright and modern contemporary loft style one bedroom condo. Desirable unit in a secured gated complex of only 16 units. This unit has abundant natural light. Featuring soaring ceilings, hardwood floors, ample closet space, FA/CA & washer/dryer and 2 secured subterranean parking spaces. Spacious private patio that is perfect for entertaining and dining al fresco. Conveniently located close to the library, restaurants, shops, Trader Joe's, farmers market and the Metro Gold Line. Award winning South Pasadena Schools. A must see!!!