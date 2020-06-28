825 Summit Drive

Amenities

Romantic attraction of a classic California Craftsman. This home has the warmth and beauty of a traditional Craftsman, and you will have the peace of mind knowing that it has been upgraded with all of today's modern conveniences. Consistent attention to detail: Arroyo Craftsman lighting fixtures, custom stair railing with fir and walnut newel posts, and custom redwood front and rear porches. You will enjoy the convenience of a modern kitchen: Fisher Paykel refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, Rohl Allia fireclay sink, and an oak-topped breakfast bar - all adjacent to an open family room that... leads to the secluded indoor-outdoor space! With one bedroom and bath downstairs, and three bedrooms and a second bath plus laundry upstairs, this is your chance to live the California dream in desirable South Pasadena! PHOTOS WERE TOOK WHEN THE PROPERTY STAGED FOR SALE. NOW IS VACANT.