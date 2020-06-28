All apartments in South Pasadena
South Pasadena, CA
825 Summit Drive
Last updated August 26 2019 at 6:44 AM

825 Summit Drive

825 Summit Drive · No Longer Available
Location

825 Summit Drive, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Romantic attraction of a classic California Craftsman. This home has the warmth and beauty of a traditional Craftsman, and you will have the peace of mind knowing that it has been upgraded with all of today's modern conveniences. Consistent attention to detail: Arroyo Craftsman lighting fixtures, custom stair railing with fir and walnut newel posts, and custom redwood front and rear porches. You will enjoy the convenience of a modern kitchen: Fisher Paykel refrigerator, Miele dishwasher, Rohl Allia fireclay sink, and an oak-topped breakfast bar - all adjacent to an open family room that... leads to the secluded indoor-outdoor space! With one bedroom and bath downstairs, and three bedrooms and a second bath plus laundry upstairs, this is your chance to live the California dream in desirable South Pasadena! PHOTOS WERE TOOK WHEN THE PROPERTY STAGED FOR SALE. NOW IS VACANT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Summit Drive have any available units?
825 Summit Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 825 Summit Drive have?
Some of 825 Summit Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Summit Drive currently offering any rent specials?
825 Summit Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Summit Drive pet-friendly?
No, 825 Summit Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 825 Summit Drive offer parking?
Yes, 825 Summit Drive offers parking.
Does 825 Summit Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Summit Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Summit Drive have a pool?
No, 825 Summit Drive does not have a pool.
Does 825 Summit Drive have accessible units?
No, 825 Summit Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Summit Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 825 Summit Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Summit Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Summit Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
