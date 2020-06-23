716 Brent Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030 South Pasadena
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Subject property is a 5 units apartment this is for unit B, 1 bedroom, 1 bath only, walking distance to park, restaurants, markets, and banks. Each unit has its own garage, no laundry available in the subject property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 716 Brent Avenue have any available units?
716 Brent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
Is 716 Brent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
716 Brent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.