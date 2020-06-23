All apartments in South Pasadena
South Pasadena, CA
716 Brent Avenue
Last updated August 11 2019 at 3:05 AM

Location

716 Brent Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Subject property is a 5 units apartment this is for unit B, 1 bedroom, 1 bath only, walking distance to park, restaurants, markets, and banks. Each unit has its own garage, no laundry available in the subject property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 716 Brent Avenue have any available units?
716 Brent Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
Is 716 Brent Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
716 Brent Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 716 Brent Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 716 Brent Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 716 Brent Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 716 Brent Avenue does offer parking.
Does 716 Brent Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 716 Brent Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 716 Brent Avenue have a pool?
No, 716 Brent Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 716 Brent Avenue have accessible units?
No, 716 Brent Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 716 Brent Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 716 Brent Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 716 Brent Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 716 Brent Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
