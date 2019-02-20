All apartments in South Pasadena
Location

711 Orange Grove Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful spacious 1 bedroom remodeled apartment with washer and dryer in unit, in a greatly maintained building. The gated building features a pool, one parking space specified for this unit, and a common laundry per floor of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue have any available units?
711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue have?
Some of 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers parking.
Does 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue has a pool.
Does 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 711 ORANGE GROVE Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
