Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
618 ARROYO DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

618 ARROYO DR

618 Arroyo Drive · No Longer Available
Location

618 Arroyo Drive, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
yoga
SOUTH PAS MID CENTURY STUNNER RIGHT ON THE ARROYO! 2/2 + POOL!!
This two-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-century house is built in the traditional style, but there isn\'t much that\'s traditional about it. Start with the Dutch Doors you\'ll find inside the home. Maybe not the most practical, but definitely fun! As you walk through the entryway, you\'ll see the seemingly endless built-in storage/closet spaces tucked not just there, but in almost every hallway. Walk down the halls, and you\'ll get your first glimpse of the backyard.
No worries if you have a furry friend! They\'re allowed and they\'re going to love that front yard. Every inch is yours. Or lounge in back - you\'ve got your own little quaint, covered patio out there and a swimming pool as well! In back is where you\'ll find the shared garage for even more storage and your washer and dryer on site. The studio above the garage is occupied. This back area will be of high use for those days you spend at Arroyo Seco, located just out your front door.
The open living/dining area makes this 1436 sq ft home feel even bigger! Access to the back through the bedroom off of your den. Swing around and you\'ll be led into the kitchen, wich the cutest mint green \"eat-in\" countertops as well as space for your own kitchen table. The gas-burning fireplace is truly a hot feature. All this on top of original 1950 hardwood floors, and you\'ll feel more at home than the Little Old Lady from Pasadena!
Location is everything for this home. You\'re closer than close to the neighborhood essentials - Trader Joe\'s and Bikram Yoga South Pasadena are two blocks away. And, you have easy access to the 110 Freeway for your commute needs. If you can even picture leaving this place! Plus, you\'re right in the middle of the commercial haven of Old Pasadena and all the coolest, hippest places in Highland Park.

Rent is $3800/month
Security Deposit is One Month\'s Rent
All Utilies split with Owner - 80/20 (80% by tenant, 20% by owner)
Front House Only - 1,436 Sq Ft
Pet Deposit: Dog ($500), Cat ($300)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 618 ARROYO DR have any available units?
618 ARROYO DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 618 ARROYO DR have?
Some of 618 ARROYO DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 618 ARROYO DR currently offering any rent specials?
618 ARROYO DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 618 ARROYO DR pet-friendly?
Yes, 618 ARROYO DR is pet friendly.
Does 618 ARROYO DR offer parking?
Yes, 618 ARROYO DR offers parking.
Does 618 ARROYO DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 618 ARROYO DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 618 ARROYO DR have a pool?
Yes, 618 ARROYO DR has a pool.
Does 618 ARROYO DR have accessible units?
No, 618 ARROYO DR does not have accessible units.
Does 618 ARROYO DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 618 ARROYO DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 618 ARROYO DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 618 ARROYO DR does not have units with air conditioning.

