618 ARROYO DR

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly yoga

SOUTH PAS MID CENTURY STUNNER RIGHT ON THE ARROYO! 2/2 + POOL!!

This two-bedroom, two-bathroom mid-century house is built in the traditional style, but there isn\'t much that\'s traditional about it. Start with the Dutch Doors you\'ll find inside the home. Maybe not the most practical, but definitely fun! As you walk through the entryway, you\'ll see the seemingly endless built-in storage/closet spaces tucked not just there, but in almost every hallway. Walk down the halls, and you\'ll get your first glimpse of the backyard.

No worries if you have a furry friend! They\'re allowed and they\'re going to love that front yard. Every inch is yours. Or lounge in back - you\'ve got your own little quaint, covered patio out there and a swimming pool as well! In back is where you\'ll find the shared garage for even more storage and your washer and dryer on site. The studio above the garage is occupied. This back area will be of high use for those days you spend at Arroyo Seco, located just out your front door.

The open living/dining area makes this 1436 sq ft home feel even bigger! Access to the back through the bedroom off of your den. Swing around and you\'ll be led into the kitchen, wich the cutest mint green \"eat-in\" countertops as well as space for your own kitchen table. The gas-burning fireplace is truly a hot feature. All this on top of original 1950 hardwood floors, and you\'ll feel more at home than the Little Old Lady from Pasadena!

Location is everything for this home. You\'re closer than close to the neighborhood essentials - Trader Joe\'s and Bikram Yoga South Pasadena are two blocks away. And, you have easy access to the 110 Freeway for your commute needs. If you can even picture leaving this place! Plus, you\'re right in the middle of the commercial haven of Old Pasadena and all the coolest, hippest places in Highland Park.



Rent is $3800/month

Security Deposit is One Month\'s Rent

All Utilies split with Owner - 80/20 (80% by tenant, 20% by owner)

Front House Only - 1,436 Sq Ft

Pet Deposit: Dog ($500), Cat ($300)