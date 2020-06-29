All apartments in South Pasadena
526 Floral Park Terrace
Last updated March 18 2020 at 5:37 AM

526 Floral Park Terrace

526 Floral Park Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

526 Floral Park Terrace, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Beautiful, sunny home-fully furnished-walk to shops and Metro, award winning schoolsThree bedrooms, 2 bathroomsClose to USC, Occidental College, CalTech, Loyola Law School; or take the Gold Line to Azusa Pacific University. This charming South Pasadena home on a tree-lined street is a short walk to shops & cafes, Trader Joe's, the Metro Gold Line, famous farmer's market, and award-winning schools (consistently one of top school districts in California). Large living room and separate dining room with piano; sun-filled cozy reading room; master bedroom with king bed and two large closets (one in walk-in); bedroom with two twin beds and large closet; one bedroom currently being used as an office but could be converted. Newly renovated full bathroom includes standalone tub; bright kitchen with top appliances plus roomy breakfast nook. Laundry is located right off the kitchen as is another half bathroom. Solar power greatly reduces electric utility bill. Backyard patio includes large shade awning, furniture and gas grill. This is a special home in a coveted South Pasadena Neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 526 Floral Park Terrace have any available units?
526 Floral Park Terrace doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 526 Floral Park Terrace have?
Some of 526 Floral Park Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 526 Floral Park Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
526 Floral Park Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 526 Floral Park Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 526 Floral Park Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 526 Floral Park Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 526 Floral Park Terrace offers parking.
Does 526 Floral Park Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 526 Floral Park Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 526 Floral Park Terrace have a pool?
No, 526 Floral Park Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 526 Floral Park Terrace have accessible units?
No, 526 Floral Park Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 526 Floral Park Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 526 Floral Park Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 526 Floral Park Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 526 Floral Park Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.

