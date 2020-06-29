526 Floral Park Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Beautiful, sunny home-fully furnished-walk to shops and Metro, award winning schoolsThree bedrooms, 2 bathroomsClose to USC, Occidental College, CalTech, Loyola Law School; or take the Gold Line to Azusa Pacific University. This charming South Pasadena home on a tree-lined street is a short walk to shops & cafes, Trader Joe's, the Metro Gold Line, famous farmer's market, and award-winning schools (consistently one of top school districts in California). Large living room and separate dining room with piano; sun-filled cozy reading room; master bedroom with king bed and two large closets (one in walk-in); bedroom with two twin beds and large closet; one bedroom currently being used as an office but could be converted. Newly renovated full bathroom includes standalone tub; bright kitchen with top appliances plus roomy breakfast nook. Laundry is located right off the kitchen as is another half bathroom. Solar power greatly reduces electric utility bill. Backyard patio includes large shade awning, furniture and gas grill. This is a special home in a coveted South Pasadena Neighborhood.