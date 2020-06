Amenities

Immaculate light and bright second floor South Pasadena Hilltop unit . Featuring a cozy fireplace in living room, two AC units, refrigerator, microwave and stove. There is a one car garage with remote and plenty of storage. Onsite washer and dryer. Conveniently located close to Bristol Farms, restaurants and the freeway. NON Smoking building. No PETS except cats. Available NOW.