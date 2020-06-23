2018 Milan Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors Property Amenities carport courtyard parking

Welcome to a private charming cottage located on a quiet and lovely tree filled street, and a highly desirable, safe neighborhood with award-winning schools! in the City of South Pasadena.

This is 2 houses on a lot, 2018 Milan is rear house and has its own private yard. The house is a beautiful, well preserved Craftsman with 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1,072 square feet of open floor plan. The house is well maintained and features a large living room with fireplace and large windows overlooking the front, beautiful courtyard. The living room has very open with hardwood flooring. The bedrooms have large windows to enjoy the sunny weather and it comes with brand new carpet for each bedroom. One detached car port and one additional driveway parking spot are available for two cars! Enjoy a quiet secluded front garden surrounded by trees.

It is near stores, restaurants, parks, and the best part of the location is the short drive to Downtown Los Angeles, Old Town Pasadena, USC County Hospital, Huntington Memorial Hospital, Caltech, and The Huntington Library are all within short driving distance. Welcome to South Pasadena, a nice place to consider "home".