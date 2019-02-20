All apartments in South Pasadena
1990 La Fremontia Street

1990 La Fremontia Street · (626) 536-1686
Location

1990 La Fremontia Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2083 sqft

Amenities

Spacious one level contemporary home located on a quiet cul de sac in the Altos de Monterey area of South Pasadena. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Large step down living room, formal dining room, kitchen with eating area, family room with a walk-in wet bar. Brand new laminate floors throughout and luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted interior. Brand new water heater. Central air conditioning. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. No pets. All utilities to be paid by tenant. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email info@themenggroup.com for more information.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1990 La Fremontia Street have any available units?
1990 La Fremontia Street has a unit available for $4,350 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1990 La Fremontia Street have?
Some of 1990 La Fremontia Street's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1990 La Fremontia Street currently offering any rent specials?
1990 La Fremontia Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1990 La Fremontia Street pet-friendly?
No, 1990 La Fremontia Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1990 La Fremontia Street offer parking?
Yes, 1990 La Fremontia Street does offer parking.
Does 1990 La Fremontia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1990 La Fremontia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1990 La Fremontia Street have a pool?
No, 1990 La Fremontia Street does not have a pool.
Does 1990 La Fremontia Street have accessible units?
No, 1990 La Fremontia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1990 La Fremontia Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1990 La Fremontia Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1990 La Fremontia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1990 La Fremontia Street has units with air conditioning.
