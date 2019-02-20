1990 La Fremontia Street

Amenities

Spacious one level contemporary home located on a quiet cul de sac in the Altos de Monterey area of South Pasadena. 3 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Large master suite with walk-in closet. Large step down living room, formal dining room, kitchen with eating area, family room with a walk-in wet bar. Brand new laminate floors throughout and luxury vinyl flooring in kitchen and bathrooms. Freshly painted interior. Brand new water heater. Central air conditioning. Attached 2 car garage with laundry hook ups. No pets. All utilities to be paid by tenant. Listed by Janice Meng, Dilbeck Real Estate. Please email info@themenggroup.com for more information.