1951 Alpha Street

very cozy single family residence is nestled in the hills of South Pasadena, where there are numerous plants surrounding the property, from trees to grass and flowers. The higher elevation of the property makes it more private and highlights the front yard and long driveway well. This home features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, all bedrooms are located upstairs. There are major upgrades throughout the home including granite countertops, high quality bamboo floors and flat polished ceiling. A re-model was just completed, meaning all walls and kitchen cabinets are freshly repainted. The washer, dryer and refrigerator are all included within the home. The master bedroom also offers walk-in closets and a jacuzzi option in the bathtub. This property is located in a top school district - South Pasadena Unified! The location of it is just perfect for getting around the town; close supermarkets, restaurants and plenty of entertainment.