All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1951 Alpha Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1951 Alpha Street
Last updated April 21 2020 at 8:35 AM

1951 Alpha Street

1951 Alpha Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1951 Alpha Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
very cozy single family residence is nestled in the hills of South Pasadena, where there are numerous plants surrounding the property, from trees to grass and flowers. The higher elevation of the property makes it more private and highlights the front yard and long driveway well. This home features 3 bedrooms and 3 baths, all bedrooms are located upstairs. There are major upgrades throughout the home including granite countertops, high quality bamboo floors and flat polished ceiling. A re-model was just completed, meaning all walls and kitchen cabinets are freshly repainted. The washer, dryer and refrigerator are all included within the home. The master bedroom also offers walk-in closets and a jacuzzi option in the bathtub. This property is located in a top school district - South Pasadena Unified! The location of it is just perfect for getting around the town; close supermarkets, restaurants and plenty of entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1951 Alpha Street have any available units?
1951 Alpha Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1951 Alpha Street have?
Some of 1951 Alpha Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1951 Alpha Street currently offering any rent specials?
1951 Alpha Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1951 Alpha Street pet-friendly?
No, 1951 Alpha Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1951 Alpha Street offer parking?
No, 1951 Alpha Street does not offer parking.
Does 1951 Alpha Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1951 Alpha Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1951 Alpha Street have a pool?
No, 1951 Alpha Street does not have a pool.
Does 1951 Alpha Street have accessible units?
No, 1951 Alpha Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1951 Alpha Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1951 Alpha Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1951 Alpha Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1951 Alpha Street does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles