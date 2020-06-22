All apartments in South Pasadena
1722 Milan Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1722 Milan Avenue

1722 Milan Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1722 Milan Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Located on one of the most prestigious streets in South Pasadena, this unique colonial revival w/ hipped roof and windows is truly a one-of-a-kind home. Gorgeous marble framed front door opens to a luxurious formal entry w/ easy access to an elegant front parlor & exquisite formal dining room w/ chic bar area. Spacious kitchen offers large pantry, Viking appliances, an abundance of cabinetry and light filled breakfast area. Main level is complete w/ an office, laundry room, huge family room highlighted by grand fireplace, French door entrance to back patio & a generous game room w/ attached powder bath & storage closet. Bedroom features include 3 upstairs en-suites & on the main level an enormous master suite w/ newer carpet dual custom closets, tub & shower all complimented w/ a cozy fireplace & French doors leading to rear grounds. Expansive guest retreat is located above the extensive four car garage & offers over 800 sqft of living space w/ the most captivating custom wood deck andtree top views of the enchanting park-like backyard. Enjoy outdoor entertaining w/ the built-in-BBQ, putting green, half basketball court, swimming pool & spa. This extraordinary home overflows with pride of ownership and is the ideal place to call 'Home Sweet Home'

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1722 Milan Avenue have any available units?
1722 Milan Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1722 Milan Avenue have?
Some of 1722 Milan Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1722 Milan Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1722 Milan Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1722 Milan Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1722 Milan Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1722 Milan Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1722 Milan Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1722 Milan Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1722 Milan Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1722 Milan Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1722 Milan Avenue has a pool.
Does 1722 Milan Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1722 Milan Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1722 Milan Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1722 Milan Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 1722 Milan Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1722 Milan Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
