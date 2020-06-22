1722 Milan Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry putting green patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court game room on-site laundry parking pool putting green bbq/grill garage hot tub

Located on one of the most prestigious streets in South Pasadena, this unique colonial revival w/ hipped roof and windows is truly a one-of-a-kind home. Gorgeous marble framed front door opens to a luxurious formal entry w/ easy access to an elegant front parlor & exquisite formal dining room w/ chic bar area. Spacious kitchen offers large pantry, Viking appliances, an abundance of cabinetry and light filled breakfast area. Main level is complete w/ an office, laundry room, huge family room highlighted by grand fireplace, French door entrance to back patio & a generous game room w/ attached powder bath & storage closet. Bedroom features include 3 upstairs en-suites & on the main level an enormous master suite w/ newer carpet dual custom closets, tub & shower all complimented w/ a cozy fireplace & French doors leading to rear grounds. Expansive guest retreat is located above the extensive four car garage & offers over 800 sqft of living space w/ the most captivating custom wood deck andtree top views of the enchanting park-like backyard. Enjoy outdoor entertaining w/ the built-in-BBQ, putting green, half basketball court, swimming pool & spa. This extraordinary home overflows with pride of ownership and is the ideal place to call 'Home Sweet Home'