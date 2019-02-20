1413 Lyndon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven range Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard parking garage new construction

Stunning New Private Gated Townhome - classic and modern. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a spacious fantastic flowing floor plan, Grand Living Area, with incredible Fireplace, Substantial Kitchen with natural stone counters, built-ins and incredible cabinet space.

*Outside boast an elevated and private outdoor courtyard with room to entertain, play, lounge and bar-b-que.

*3-car private parking spaces at attached garage is awaiting you!

*Great Schools- So Pasadena High School and So Pas. Middle School, Arroyo Vista Elementary

*Neighbourhood Perks

Walk to local Parks, jump on the Metro-Lines, hop down to the fabulous farmers market, minutes to Old Town Pasadena, Norton Simon Museum, Rose Bowl, Pasadena Playhouse, Banks, restaurants Trader Joes, fantastic shops centrally located just 20 minutes to DTLA, Staples Center, Dodger Stadium, close to hiking trails, LA Zoo, gyms and so much more.

*Separate Metered utilities

*Move in Ready