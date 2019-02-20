All apartments in South Pasadena
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1413 Lyndon Street
Last updated April 20 2019 at 1:43 AM

1413 Lyndon Street

1413 Lyndon Street · No Longer Available
Location

1413 Lyndon Street, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
clubhouse
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
parking
garage
new construction
Stunning New Private Gated Townhome - classic and modern. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath home with a spacious fantastic flowing floor plan, Grand Living Area, with incredible Fireplace, Substantial Kitchen with natural stone counters, built-ins and incredible cabinet space.
*Outside boast an elevated and private outdoor courtyard with room to entertain, play, lounge and bar-b-que.
*3-car private parking spaces at attached garage is awaiting you!
*Great Schools- So Pasadena High School and So Pas. Middle School, Arroyo Vista Elementary
*Neighbourhood Perks
Walk to local Parks, jump on the Metro-Lines, hop down to the fabulous farmers market, minutes to Old Town Pasadena, Norton Simon Museum, Rose Bowl, Pasadena Playhouse, Banks, restaurants Trader Joes, fantastic shops centrally located just 20 minutes to DTLA, Staples Center, Dodger Stadium, close to hiking trails, LA Zoo, gyms and so much more.
*Separate Metered utilities
*Move in Ready

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1413 Lyndon Street have any available units?
1413 Lyndon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1413 Lyndon Street have?
Some of 1413 Lyndon Street's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1413 Lyndon Street currently offering any rent specials?
1413 Lyndon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1413 Lyndon Street pet-friendly?
No, 1413 Lyndon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1413 Lyndon Street offer parking?
Yes, 1413 Lyndon Street offers parking.
Does 1413 Lyndon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1413 Lyndon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1413 Lyndon Street have a pool?
No, 1413 Lyndon Street does not have a pool.
Does 1413 Lyndon Street have accessible units?
No, 1413 Lyndon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1413 Lyndon Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1413 Lyndon Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1413 Lyndon Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 1413 Lyndon Street does not have units with air conditioning.
