1340 Elm Park Street

Come see this GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in South Pasadena! This home features NEW fresh paint throughout, wood and tiled floors, central air conditioning, large windows, and a sliding door to the backyard containing various colorful plants. Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and washer and dryer. Located within a mile of the 110 freeway, Garfield Park, South Pasadena Middle School, and South Pasadena High School. Please refer to the Latitude: 34.101245 Longitude: -118.153256 to locate the property, as Google Maps is pinning the incorrect address. It is listed as "Elmpark" on Google Maps. Please note: Fireplace is not included in the lease