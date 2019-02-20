All apartments in South Pasadena
1340 Elm Park Street
Last updated February 6 2020 at 3:52 AM

1340 Elm Park Street

1340 Elm Park St · No Longer Available
Location

1340 Elm Park St, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Come see this GORGEOUS 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom House in South Pasadena! This home features NEW fresh paint throughout, wood and tiled floors, central air conditioning, large windows, and a sliding door to the backyard containing various colorful plants. Appliances include a dishwasher, refrigerator, stove, and washer and dryer. Located within a mile of the 110 freeway, Garfield Park, South Pasadena Middle School, and South Pasadena High School. Please refer to the Latitude: 34.101245 Longitude: -118.153256 to locate the property, as Google Maps is pinning the incorrect address. It is listed as "Elmpark" on Google Maps. Please note: Fireplace is not included in the lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1340 Elm Park Street have any available units?
1340 Elm Park Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1340 Elm Park Street have?
Some of 1340 Elm Park Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1340 Elm Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
1340 Elm Park Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1340 Elm Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 1340 Elm Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1340 Elm Park Street offer parking?
No, 1340 Elm Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 1340 Elm Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1340 Elm Park Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1340 Elm Park Street have a pool?
No, 1340 Elm Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 1340 Elm Park Street have accessible units?
No, 1340 Elm Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1340 Elm Park Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1340 Elm Park Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 1340 Elm Park Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1340 Elm Park Street has units with air conditioning.

How much should you be paying for rent?

