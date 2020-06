Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking

This is a 3-bedroom 3 full baths condo. 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths are upstairs, one bedroom and one bath is at downstairs. New paint thru whole unit, new wood floor at downstairs, Balcony is off each bedroom, central air, Gated 2 subterranean parking, side by side, 2 cabinet storage in parking area. So. Pasadena school, ready to move in. Close to downtown L.A., U.S.C. Medical school. It's in very convenient location, close to public transportation, downtown L.A.