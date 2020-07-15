1144 Huntington Drive 1/2

Amenities

This house is located in the famous Huntington Drive of South Pasadena, this spacious (approx. 790 square foot), 1 bedroom 1 bath and one dining room separated from kitchen. The unit is situated in second floor of four multiple family house. In-wall air conditioner and gas heater both are in living room. The unit includes a separate communal laundry room and covered parking for one vehicle with many additional spaces on the street. The neighborhood is situated in the South Pasadena School District and close to Fair Oaks shopping, restaurants and banking. Food options are aplenty with many restaurants located down the street including Starbucks, Jersey Mikes, Winchell’s and grocery stores such as Bristol Farms, Pavilions, and Vons. Downtown is a short drive and is also accessible via the local Metro Gold Line. Please schedule your private tour today! Submit offers to Sophie Lu E-mail: Sophielu79277@gmail.com.Text/Call: (626) 780-3625.