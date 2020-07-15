All apartments in South Pasadena
Last updated July 15 2020 at 5:39 AM

1144 Huntington Drive 1/2

1144 Huntington Drive · (626) 780-3625
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1144 Huntington Drive, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,800

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 920 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
This house is located in the famous Huntington Drive of South Pasadena, this spacious (approx. 790 square foot), 1 bedroom 1 bath and one dining room separated from kitchen. The unit is situated in second floor of four multiple family house. In-wall air conditioner and gas heater both are in living room. The unit includes a separate communal laundry room and covered parking for one vehicle with many additional spaces on the street. The neighborhood is situated in the South Pasadena School District and close to Fair Oaks shopping, restaurants and banking. Food options are aplenty with many restaurants located down the street including Starbucks, Jersey Mikes, Winchell’s and grocery stores such as Bristol Farms, Pavilions, and Vons. Downtown is a short drive and is also accessible via the local Metro Gold Line. Please schedule your private tour today! Submit offers to Sophie Lu E-mail: Sophielu79277@gmail.com.Text/Call: (626) 780-3625.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 have any available units?
1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 has a unit available for $1,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 currently offering any rent specials?
1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 pet-friendly?
No, 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 offer parking?
Yes, 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 offers parking.
Does 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 have a pool?
No, 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 does not have a pool.
Does 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 have accessible units?
No, 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1144 Huntington Drive 1/2 has units with air conditioning.
