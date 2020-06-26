All apartments in South Pasadena
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1114 Donaldo Court
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:35 AM

1114 Donaldo Court

1114 Donaldo Court · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Donaldo Court, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
coffee bar
dog park
parking
playground
South Pasadena 1+1 - Completely Remodeled, New everything, Pet friendly, washer/dryer, patio, carport, central a/c - Available Early June This amazing apartment home features:

*Small 5 unit building on a quiet dead end street
*Ground Level Apt
*Newly Refinished original Hardwood Floors
*New Mini Split a/c and heat
*New Kitchen and bathroom
*New Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator
*New Stainless Steel Gas Range
*New Stainless Steel Microwave
*New Stainless Steel Dishwasher
*Recess Lighting
*Decorative Fire Place
*Ceiling Fan
*New Washer/Dryer
*Carport Parking for 1 vehicle
*Private Patio

Walk to Union Bakery, Blaze Pizza, coffee shops, banks and grocery stores.

Enjoy Summer Concert Series at Garfield Park and the Weekly Farmer's market every Thursday evening.

Pet friendly with $600 pet deposit.
$2,650/mo. single occupancy. 12-month lease, no smoking + $25/mo for additional occupant (water, sewer, trash)
FICO = +700, Income = 3x monthly rent.

SOUTH PASADENA - Also known as the "City of Trees," South Pasadena is filled with life and culture. Located less than 10 miles from Downtown LA , off the 110 frwy, South Pasadena is extremely appealing to those working in DTLA, USC, Keck Hospital, JPL and Caltech. The community is family friendly and filled with afternoon activities including three public parks with playgrounds, a golf course, skate park, dog park, a children's indoor playground, antique/thrift stores, restaurants, coffee shops, a Fourth of July Parade and a weekly Farmer's Market. Jumping on the Gold Line you can easily ride to Pasadena, Highland Park, China Town or all the way to Santa Monica.

Leasing by KMLrental &Management by McIntire Management

(RLNE4890330)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Donaldo Court have any available units?
1114 Donaldo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1114 Donaldo Court have?
Some of 1114 Donaldo Court's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Donaldo Court currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Donaldo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Donaldo Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Donaldo Court is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Donaldo Court offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Donaldo Court offers parking.
Does 1114 Donaldo Court have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Donaldo Court offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Donaldo Court have a pool?
No, 1114 Donaldo Court does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Donaldo Court have accessible units?
No, 1114 Donaldo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Donaldo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1114 Donaldo Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Donaldo Court have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1114 Donaldo Court has units with air conditioning.
