1114 Donaldo Court

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly carport

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport coffee bar dog park parking playground

South Pasadena 1+1 - Completely Remodeled, New everything, Pet friendly, washer/dryer, patio, carport, central a/c - Available Early June This amazing apartment home features:



*Small 5 unit building on a quiet dead end street

*Ground Level Apt

*Newly Refinished original Hardwood Floors

*New Mini Split a/c and heat

*New Kitchen and bathroom

*New Stainless Steel French Door Refrigerator

*New Stainless Steel Gas Range

*New Stainless Steel Microwave

*New Stainless Steel Dishwasher

*Recess Lighting

*Decorative Fire Place

*Ceiling Fan

*New Washer/Dryer

*Carport Parking for 1 vehicle

*Private Patio



Walk to Union Bakery, Blaze Pizza, coffee shops, banks and grocery stores.



Enjoy Summer Concert Series at Garfield Park and the Weekly Farmer's market every Thursday evening.



Pet friendly with $600 pet deposit.

$2,650/mo. single occupancy. 12-month lease, no smoking + $25/mo for additional occupant (water, sewer, trash)

FICO = +700, Income = 3x monthly rent.



SOUTH PASADENA - Also known as the "City of Trees," South Pasadena is filled with life and culture. Located less than 10 miles from Downtown LA , off the 110 frwy, South Pasadena is extremely appealing to those working in DTLA, USC, Keck Hospital, JPL and Caltech. The community is family friendly and filled with afternoon activities including three public parks with playgrounds, a golf course, skate park, dog park, a children's indoor playground, antique/thrift stores, restaurants, coffee shops, a Fourth of July Parade and a weekly Farmer's Market. Jumping on the Gold Line you can easily ride to Pasadena, Highland Park, China Town or all the way to Santa Monica.



Leasing by KMLrental &Management by McIntire Management



(RLNE4890330)