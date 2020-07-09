1114 Avon Place

Amenities

South Pasadena - 2 Bed 1 Bath Home - New Paint & Flooring - Beautiful! - We are proudly offering for rent this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house in the city of South Pasadena. The house is approximately 1000 square feet with new exterior and interior paint, new plank floors throughout, new quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, fireplace, mini split AC system, built-in cabineting, wood shutters, and the bathroom has tile shower walls. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided in as is condition. This home has a nice backyard, new exterior paint, porch, laundry hookups with machines and 1 car garage. The owner will pay for the gardener and will accept small pets. This house is conveniently located near the 210 freeway and is only about a few miles from Old Town Pasadena. Hurry this home won't last long! This home does require renters insurance.



(RLNE5767394)