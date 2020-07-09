All apartments in South Pasadena
1114 Avon Place
Last updated May 12 2020 at 10:23 AM

1114 Avon Place

1114 Avon Place · No Longer Available
Location

1114 Avon Place, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
South Pasadena - 2 Bed 1 Bath Home - New Paint & Flooring - Beautiful! - We are proudly offering for rent this cute 2 bedroom 1 bath house in the city of South Pasadena. The house is approximately 1000 square feet with new exterior and interior paint, new plank floors throughout, new quartz kitchen countertops, stainless steel stove, refrigerator, fireplace, mini split AC system, built-in cabineting, wood shutters, and the bathroom has tile shower walls. The refrigerator, washer and dryer are provided in as is condition. This home has a nice backyard, new exterior paint, porch, laundry hookups with machines and 1 car garage. The owner will pay for the gardener and will accept small pets. This house is conveniently located near the 210 freeway and is only about a few miles from Old Town Pasadena. Hurry this home won't last long! This home does require renters insurance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1114 Avon Place have any available units?
1114 Avon Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1114 Avon Place have?
Some of 1114 Avon Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1114 Avon Place currently offering any rent specials?
1114 Avon Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1114 Avon Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 1114 Avon Place is pet friendly.
Does 1114 Avon Place offer parking?
Yes, 1114 Avon Place offers parking.
Does 1114 Avon Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1114 Avon Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1114 Avon Place have a pool?
No, 1114 Avon Place does not have a pool.
Does 1114 Avon Place have accessible units?
No, 1114 Avon Place does not have accessible units.
Does 1114 Avon Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 1114 Avon Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1114 Avon Place have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1114 Avon Place has units with air conditioning.

