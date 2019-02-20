1102 Brent Ave.

Amenities

Spanish Mediterranean Villa Apt - South Pasadena 1+1, Berber Carpet, Vintage Details, Fireplace, ton of Character - This Vintage Spanish Mediterranean apartment overflows with charm. From decorative moldings and faux fireplace to high ceilings. This relaxing apartment is a peaceful oasis in South Pasadena.



Located on the corner of Brent and Oxley 1/2 block from Balze Pizza. Walking distance to Vons, Pavillions, Coffee, Banks, Garfield Park.



FEATURING:

*Apartment is upstairs on 2nd floor

*Decorative Fireplace

*a/c in bedroom

*New Gas Range

*New Refrigerator

*Berber Carpet

*High Ceilings

*Large Windows and Screened French Doors

*Street Parking

*Eat-In Kitchen

*No Pets

*No Smoking



Nestled in a lush courtyard the apartment has french windows to allow a nice breeze. The eat-in kitchen features updated Tile and appliances. There is an old fashion make-up vanity and dressing area separate from the bathroom.



There is a common area laundry room and street parking. (no off street parking due to age of building).



TERMS

12-month lease

Fico = +680

Income Requirements = 1 income $5,200, 2 incomes $8,700

$1,750/mo. = single occupancy, additional occupant $25/mo for common area utility RUB (water, sewer, trash)

$1,800 Security Deposit OAC



Of specific and up to date details please visit our official website: kmlmanagement.net



No Pets Allowed



