1102 Brent Ave.

Amenities
Spanish Mediterranean Villa Apt - South Pasadena 1+1, Berber Carpet, Vintage Details, Fireplace, ton of Character - This Vintage Spanish Mediterranean apartment overflows with charm. From decorative moldings and faux fireplace to high ceilings. This relaxing apartment is a peaceful oasis in South Pasadena.
Located on the corner of Brent and Oxley 1/2 block from Balze Pizza. Walking distance to Vons, Pavillions, Coffee, Banks, Garfield Park.
FEATURING:
*Apartment is upstairs on 2nd floor
*Decorative Fireplace
*a/c in bedroom
*New Gas Range
*New Refrigerator
*Berber Carpet
*High Ceilings
*Large Windows and Screened French Doors
*Street Parking
*Eat-In Kitchen
*No Pets
*No Smoking
Nestled in a lush courtyard the apartment has french windows to allow a nice breeze. The eat-in kitchen features updated Tile and appliances. There is an old fashion make-up vanity and dressing area separate from the bathroom.
There is a common area laundry room and street parking. (no off street parking due to age of building).
TERMS
12-month lease
Fico = +680
Income Requirements = 1 income $5,200, 2 incomes $8,700
$1,750/mo. = single occupancy, additional occupant $25/mo for common area utility RUB (water, sewer, trash)
$1,800 Security Deposit OAC
Of specific and up to date details please visit our official website: kmlmanagement.net
No Pets Allowed
