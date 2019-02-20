All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1102 Brent Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1102 Brent Ave.
Last updated May 14 2019 at 9:23 AM

1102 Brent Ave.

1102 Brent Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1102 Brent Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
Spanish Mediterranean Villa Apt - South Pasadena 1+1, Berber Carpet, Vintage Details, Fireplace, ton of Character - This Vintage Spanish Mediterranean apartment overflows with charm. From decorative moldings and faux fireplace to high ceilings. This relaxing apartment is a peaceful oasis in South Pasadena.

Located on the corner of Brent and Oxley 1/2 block from Balze Pizza. Walking distance to Vons, Pavillions, Coffee, Banks, Garfield Park.

FEATURING:
*Apartment is upstairs on 2nd floor
*Decorative Fireplace
*a/c in bedroom
*New Gas Range
*New Refrigerator
*Berber Carpet
*High Ceilings
*Large Windows and Screened French Doors
*Street Parking
*Eat-In Kitchen
*No Pets
*No Smoking

Nestled in a lush courtyard the apartment has french windows to allow a nice breeze. The eat-in kitchen features updated Tile and appliances. There is an old fashion make-up vanity and dressing area separate from the bathroom.

There is a common area laundry room and street parking. (no off street parking due to age of building).

TERMS
12-month lease
Fico = +680
Income Requirements = 1 income $5,200, 2 incomes $8,700
$1,750/mo. = single occupancy, additional occupant $25/mo for common area utility RUB (water, sewer, trash)
$1,800 Security Deposit OAC

Of specific and up to date details please visit our official website: kmlmanagement.net

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4314333)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1102 Brent Ave. have any available units?
1102 Brent Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1102 Brent Ave. have?
Some of 1102 Brent Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1102 Brent Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1102 Brent Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1102 Brent Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 1102 Brent Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1102 Brent Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1102 Brent Ave. offers parking.
Does 1102 Brent Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1102 Brent Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1102 Brent Ave. have a pool?
No, 1102 Brent Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1102 Brent Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1102 Brent Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1102 Brent Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1102 Brent Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1102 Brent Ave. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1102 Brent Ave. has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles