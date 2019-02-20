All apartments in South Pasadena
Find more places like 1036 Garfield Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Pasadena, CA
/
1036 Garfield Ave
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

1036 Garfield Ave

1036 Garfield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Pasadena
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1036 Garfield Avenue, South Pasadena, CA 91030
South Pasadena

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garbage disposal
air conditioning
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
garbage disposal
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
internet access
This two-bedroom condo unit is located in South Pasadena. The property is a mere fourteen-minute walk to a plethora of shops and restaurants in downtown South Pasadena and is also surrounded by top-rated schools. Inside, the unit boasts full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, while the kitchen and bathroom have more durable tiled flooring and a third room that can be used as another bedroom or storage space. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by hardwood walls, classic wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with enough space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.

Nearby parks:
Garfield Park, Eddie Park and Allendale Park

Nearby Schools:
Marengo Elementary School - 0.47 miles, 10/10
South Pasadena Senior High School - 0.79 miles, 10/10
South Pasadena Middle School - 0.67 miles, 10/10
Martha Baldwin Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 8/10

Bus lines:
176 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles
260 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles
762 Metro Rapid Line - 0.6 miles
485 Metro Express Line - 0.6 miles

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4525515)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1036 Garfield Ave have any available units?
1036 Garfield Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Pasadena, CA.
What amenities does 1036 Garfield Ave have?
Some of 1036 Garfield Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1036 Garfield Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1036 Garfield Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1036 Garfield Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1036 Garfield Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Pasadena.
Does 1036 Garfield Ave offer parking?
No, 1036 Garfield Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1036 Garfield Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1036 Garfield Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1036 Garfield Ave have a pool?
No, 1036 Garfield Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1036 Garfield Ave have accessible units?
No, 1036 Garfield Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1036 Garfield Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1036 Garfield Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1036 Garfield Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1036 Garfield Ave has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Terraces at South Pasadena
410 Raymondale Dr
South Pasadena, CA 91030
Prospect Apartments
635 Prospect Avenue
South Pasadena, CA 91030

Similar Pages

South Pasadena 1 BedroomsSouth Pasadena Apartments with Parking
South Pasadena Apartments with PoolSouth Pasadena Dog Friendly Apartments
South Pasadena Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Clarita, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CAWest Whittier-Los Nietos, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CACalabasas, CARancho Palos Verdes, CALomita, CA
San Gabriel, CAHermosa Beach, CAStanton, CAManhattan Beach, CAStevenson Ranch, CAClaremont, CABeverly Hills, CAArtesia, CALawndale, CASeal Beach, CASan Fernando, CALa Crescenta-Montrose, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles