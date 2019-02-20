1036 Garfield Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters garbage disposal microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities internet access

This two-bedroom condo unit is located in South Pasadena. The property is a mere fourteen-minute walk to a plethora of shops and restaurants in downtown South Pasadena and is also surrounded by top-rated schools. Inside, the unit boasts full wall-to-wall carpeting for added comfort, while the kitchen and bathroom have more durable tiled flooring and a third room that can be used as another bedroom or storage space. If you love to cook then you will definitely have a great time in this lovely kitchen surrounded by hardwood walls, classic wooden cabinets and drawers, smooth granite countertops, and ready-to-use kitchen appliances. The bedrooms are nice and cozy with enough space for storage. Thanks to carefully-placed lighting fixtures and tall windows that allow ample natural light to enter, the whole place feels bright and sun-filled during the day and well-lit even at night.



Nearby parks:

Garfield Park, Eddie Park and Allendale Park



Nearby Schools:

Marengo Elementary School - 0.47 miles, 10/10

South Pasadena Senior High School - 0.79 miles, 10/10

South Pasadena Middle School - 0.67 miles, 10/10

Martha Baldwin Elementary School - 0.96 miles, 8/10



Bus lines:

176 Metro Local Line - 0.1 miles

260 Metro Local Line - 0.6 miles

762 Metro Rapid Line - 0.6 miles

485 Metro Express Line - 0.6 miles



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4525515)