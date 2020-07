Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Awesome home for rent! Move-in ready home with updated kitchen, new paint, and spacious bedrooms. It has its own private 2 cars parking and a backyard patio perfect for summer BBQ and entertainment. This home is close to shopping plaza and public transportation. A must see to appreciate. This won't last long. Schedule your showings today.