Last updated December 9 2019 at 3:01 PM

11224 Springwood St.

11224 Springwood Street · No Longer Available
Location

11224 Springwood Street, South El Monte, CA 91733
South El Monte

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
New Remodeled, with all appliances, attached garage - FOR A SHOWING OF THIS HOME TEXT ME AT 626-688-1413

Located north of 60 FWY off Peck Rd, South of Thienes, close to Superior Grocers, Monte Vista Elementary School, South El Monte High School. New Temple School.

All new kitchen, equipped with stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, full-size refrigerator, washer & Dryer.

Recess lighting, ceiling fans, updated bathrooms, attached garage, Central AC

we are looking for household income over $7500 per month, credit score over 675, no eviction record, no collection, no bankruptcy.

Tenant liability to landlord insurance required, $150 per year.
Pet rent $200 per pet per month. maximum one pet under 25 lbs.
Application $50 per financially responsible person.
Only accept application in person on site. Please do not send money.

for special showing call or text LUIS 626.688.1413

Real Property Management Fairmate

(RLNE4406719)

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11224 Springwood St. have any available units?
11224 Springwood St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South El Monte, CA.
What amenities does 11224 Springwood St. have?
Some of 11224 Springwood St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11224 Springwood St. currently offering any rent specials?
11224 Springwood St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11224 Springwood St. pet-friendly?
No, 11224 Springwood St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South El Monte.
Does 11224 Springwood St. offer parking?
Yes, 11224 Springwood St. offers parking.
Does 11224 Springwood St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11224 Springwood St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11224 Springwood St. have a pool?
No, 11224 Springwood St. does not have a pool.
Does 11224 Springwood St. have accessible units?
No, 11224 Springwood St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11224 Springwood St. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11224 Springwood St. has units with dishwashers.
Does 11224 Springwood St. have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 11224 Springwood St. has units with air conditioning.

