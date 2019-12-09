11224 Springwood St.

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

New Remodeled, with all appliances, attached garage - FOR A SHOWING OF THIS HOME TEXT ME AT 626-688-1413



Located north of 60 FWY off Peck Rd, South of Thienes, close to Superior Grocers, Monte Vista Elementary School, South El Monte High School. New Temple School.



All new kitchen, equipped with stove, microwave, dishwasher, garbage disposal, full-size refrigerator, washer & Dryer.



Recess lighting, ceiling fans, updated bathrooms, attached garage, Central AC



we are looking for household income over $7500 per month, credit score over 675, no eviction record, no collection, no bankruptcy.



Tenant liability to landlord insurance required, $150 per year.

Pet rent $200 per pet per month. maximum one pet under 25 lbs.

Application $50 per financially responsible person.

Only accept application in person on site. Please do not send money.



for special showing call or text LUIS 626.688.1413



Real Property Management Fairmate



(RLNE4406719)