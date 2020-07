Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher fireplace microwave range refrigerator

ROOM FOR RENT IN BEAUTIFUL PRESTIGIOUS PENNGROVE HEIGHTS. We currently have 2 separate bedrooms for rent in a Nice Home. One Bedroom has private entry. Both bedrooms offer kitchen and bathroom privileges. This Home is 10 minutes away from Sonoma State University, Not far from Santa Rosa and only a hour and half to the Beautiful San Francisco. Also close to Sonoma County Wine Country and Russian River and Bodega Bay Communities . Truly a wonderful place to live.