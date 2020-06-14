Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 AM

100 Apartments for rent in Stevenson Ranch, CA with garage

Stevenson Ranch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
10 Units Available
Parc Chateaux
24979 Constitution Ave, Stevenson Ranch, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,866
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,174
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,476
1142 sqft
Resort-style home with luxury amenities like a sparkling pool with cabanas and hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse. Recently updated interiors boast soaking tubs and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27230 Valderrama Drive
27230 Valderrama Drive, Stevenson Ranch, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,250
1901 sqft
27230 Valderrama Drive Available 07/07/20 COMING SOON! Westridge 3 Bedroom Rental Home in Valenica! - Santa Clarita Rental located off of Sycamore Meadow in Westridge Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms and 1901 sq.ft.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25852 Wordsworth Lane
25852 Wordsworth Lane, Stevenson Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2433 sqft
Beautiful 4+2.5 in Stevenson Ranch! - This is the home youre looking for! Four bedrooms, 2.

1 of 64

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
25316 Twin Oaks Place
25316 Twin Oaks Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
6 Bedrooms
$12,000
5560 sqft
Grand & Stunning 6 BR 5.5 BA French Country Custom Home on TPC Golf Course in a Gated Community with a 5 Car garage.

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
1 Unit Available
25559 Baker Place
25559 Baker Place, Stevenson Ranch, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
2654 sqft
Great Location in Stevenson Ranch; Excellent Privacy; End of Cul-De-Sac; 4 BR 3 BA Home with Large back & side yard with 3 car garage. Side yard has a concrete basketball shooting court.
Results within 1 mile of Stevenson Ranch
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
16 Units Available
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,770
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
1099 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Walking distance to the Santa Clara River and a short drive to shopping and major freeways. One, two, and three-bedroom units in three-story buildings, all with fireplaces, walk-in closets, and in-unit laundry facilities. Pet friendly.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
25242 Atwood Boulevard
25242 Atwood Boulevard, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
671 sqft
Single Story 2 Bedroom Home in Newhall! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Lyons Avenue in the city of Newhall. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathrooms and 671 sq. ft. of living space. Available May 8th.
Results within 5 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
6 Units Available
Stonecreek Apartment Homes
23855 Arroyo Park Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,855
843 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,935
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OUR DOORS ARE CLOSED, BUT WE'RE OPEN ONLINE! PLEASE CALL FOR A VIRTUAL TOUR! Welcome home to StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes! A beautiful paradise awaits you in Valencia, California where StoneCreek and Arbor Lane Apartment Homes reside
Verified

1 of 106

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
14 Units Available
The Terrace Apartments
21311 Alder Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,661
624 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,843
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,249
1070 sqft
The Terrace Apartment Homes, located in beautiful Santa Clarita, California, offers apartments with style and luxury at an affordable price! Check out our available Santa Clarita apartments and you'll see that we have spacious, open floor plans, a
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
5 Units Available
Skycrest
27800 McBean Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,860
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1053 sqft
Gated community in the hills overlooking the Valencia Valley, just minutes from I-5. One- and two-bedroom units, all with walk-in closets, dishwashers, and patio/balconies. Common areas include a 24-hour gym, pool, and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Montecito
24640 Town Center Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
Studio
$1,825
491 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,621
1135 sqft
Plenty of room right off the water on Magic Mountain Parkway. Trees and shaded landscape. Big kitchens with granite countertops and hardwood floors. Units have fireplaces. Pool, sauna, fire pit and bike storage.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Provence at Valencia
28160 McBean Pky, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,046
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,270
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently renovated units feature hardwood flooring and are furnished. Pet-friendly community is conveniently located adjacent to McBean Parkway. Residents have access to a swimming pool, hot tub, garage parking and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 64

Last updated June 13 at 02:22pm
11 Units Available
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,057
858 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,217
1113 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at The Village Apartment Homes provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 05:17am
Canyon Country Crest Villas
1 Unit Available
23491 Thornewood Drive
23491 Thornwood Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
2686 sqft
Lovely Executive Home in prestigious Hidden Valley! Located at the end of a culdesac with an oversized driveway on an over 13K sf VIEW lot! This home features tile, carpet and wood flooring, open kitchen, granite counters with breakfast bar,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27663 Sunny Creek
27663 Sunny Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
2073 sqft
APPLICATION PENDING! Andorra at Creekside 3 Bedroom Home for Rent in Valencia! - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Decoro Drive in the Andorra at Creekside Community in Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2.073 sq. ft.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
28696 Jardineras Drive
28696 Jardeneras Drive, Los Angeles County, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
- HIGHLY UPGRADED, GREAT LOCATION townhouse with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths BUILT IN 2018 and now available for rent! Featuring a front patio, this tech-savvy home is equipped with Ring doorbell, Nest Thermostat, and Samsung Family Hub Refrigerator.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23609 DEL MONTE DR. #298
23609 Del Monte Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
910 sqft
Beautiful 2 + 2 with View - Desirable Santa Fe 2 + 2 Upper Unit with a view in Valencia! This unit has lots of natural light, Vaulted Ceilings, Fireplace, Custom Paint, Breakfast Bar with Granite Counter-tops, Upgraded Microwave, Stove and

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
27131 Manor Circle
27131 Manor Circle, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
1714 sqft
27131 Manor Circle Available 06/19/20 Community 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Grandview Drive and Bennington Drive in the Brighton Village Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 2.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
27059 Victoria Lane
27059 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,350
2187 sqft
Bridgeport 3 Bedroom Home in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of McBean Parkway and Baywood Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 3 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms and 2,187 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
23807 Del Monte Dr #133
23807 Del Monte Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,800
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Clean 1 Bedroom in the heart of SCV - 1 Bed & 1 Bath Downstairs Clean and Bright Apartment with Garage (RLNE5789091)

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bridgeport
1 Unit Available
24120 Victoria Ln #51
24120 Victoria Ln, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1046 sqft
Bridgeport 2 Bedroom Towhome in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Avenue Scott and Channel Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1.046 sq. ft. of living space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:38am
1 Unit Available
24111 West Del Monte Drive - 1
24111 Del Monte Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
1000 sqft
2 Master Bedrooms in the heart of Valencia! Both bedrooms have full bathrooms and are on opposite end of unit for privacy. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings in living room and cozy fireplace to enjoy on cold winter nights.

1 of 18

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
22953 Sycamore Creek
22953 Sycamore Creek Drive, Santa Clarita, CA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
1378 sqft
Four Bedroom Single Story House in Valencia - **MULTIPLE APPLICATIONS PENDING** NO MORE SHOWINGS AT THIS TIME Nicely remodeled one story home in Valencia.
Results within 10 miles of Stevenson Ranch
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
West Hills
2 Units Available
Chatsworth Pointe
8900 Topanga Canyon Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,195
938 sqft
Very close to local Metro bus line, and near Chatsworth Reservoir and Chatsworth Oaks Park. Recently renovated one- and two-bedroom apartments come with air conditioning, fireplace, all appliances, and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, more.
City Guide for Stevenson Ranch, CA

Stevenson Ranch, California was a filming location for the hit Showtime series "Weeds" as well as the movie "Pleasantville". Readers, rejoice! There's something for you here as well. Many of the streets are named for authors, such as William Makepeace Thackeray.

Right at home in the Santa Clarita Valley, Stevenson Ranch, California is one of those places defined solely for the purpose of census statistics. It's not an incorporated city or town. Instead it's referred to as a census-designated place. Don't worry, however, none of that will affect your relocation plans. The town of over 17,000 residents is just as sunny as you'd expect, filled with parks and other recreational spaces, and nestled at the foot of the Santa Susana Mountains. Oh, and it's a master-planned community, so all those little boxes in the Weeds theme song? They're right here. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Stevenson Ranch, CA

Stevenson Ranch apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

