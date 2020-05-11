1958 Dawson Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3-Bed Signal Hill House for Lease w/ Large Yard and AC - Don't miss out on this incredible deal! Single family house with beautifully manicured front and back yards (gardening in included!) private, in-unit laundry room, AC, brand new windows, doors, blinds, and light fixtures, all for $2400/month! The master bedroom is its own spacious retreat separate from the other 2 bedrooms featuring large windows and recessed lighting. The single bathroom is a decent size to share with dual sinks. A number of large windows throughout the home let in plenty of natural light and you'll love the original hardwood floors (NO carpet!) Plus, every room has an AC wall unit to get you through those hot SoCal summers! There is ample street parking for your vehicles and a shed in the backyard provides for some added storage space.

Situated across the street from the beautiful new civic center, a short walk from conveniences like Mother's Market and Home Depot, and just minutes from the 405 FWY, the location is ideal.

Contact us today for the virtual tour by emailing Liz@TruePropertyManagers.com



(RLNE5716925)