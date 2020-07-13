/
107 Apartments for rent in Signal Hill, CA with pool
Hilltop
2101 E 21st Street
2101 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1171 sqft
This beautifully updated end unit condo is in a highly sought-after complex in Signal Hill. Enter to a spacious open plan living room with a cozy fireplace and direct access to the lush patio area, perfect for morning coffee or quiet leisure time.
Hilltop
2001 E 21st St Unit 223
2001 East 21st Street, Signal Hill, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
1171 sqft
Stunning Updated 2BD/2BA Condo in Signal Hill AVAILABLE FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN - Step inside this enormous third story 2BD/2BA condo and you will find all the modern amenities available for luxury living in Signal Hill.
Results within 1 mile of Signal Hill
Traffic Circle
Bay Hill Apartments
3801 E Pacific Coast Hwy, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,288
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,718
1084 sqft
Yards from Los Alamitos Circle and Community Hospital of Long Beach. Modern apartments with luxury kitchen, furniture, patio/balcony, and private laundry. Residents have use of a pool, sauna, and hot tub.
Traffic Circle
Hathaway
3500 Hathaway Ave, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
535 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
873 sqft
Just minutes from Long Beach. Pet-friendly apartment community boasts stunning mountain and city views. Floor plans feature spacious closets and private balconies. On-site amenities include two swimming pools, reserved covered car parking and laundry facilities.
California Heights
3415 Linden Ave
3415 Linden Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,600
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
1 bedroom Luxury apartment - Property Id: 150926 Beautiful 1 bedroom APT. Please leave your CELL# in your response!!! This unit is not Section 8 qualified. The unit is 704 sqft.
Traffic Circle
Landing at Long Beach
1613 Ximeno Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,460
844 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to rent newly remodeled apartment homes located in the cultural and diverse costal city of Long Beach, California.
Results within 5 miles of Signal Hill
Downtown Long Beach
AMLI Park Broadway
245 West Broadway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,542
767 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,527
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,605
1219 sqft
Be the first to call AMLI Park Broadway home.
Downtown Long Beach
The Crest
207 East Seaside Way, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,203
657 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,231
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,988
1096 sqft
It’s time to start living well and feeling good at The Crest; as you deserve! Living at The Crest you can relax in the sunshine and ocean breezes from your oversized patio or if it’s fun you are seeking you can step right outside the building and
Downtown Long Beach
Oceanaire
150 West Ocean Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,195
689 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,437
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,204
1171 sqft
Choose the type of leasing experience that works best for you! 1. Private Tours by Appointment 2. Self-Guided Tours 3. Video or Facetime Tour Contact us to schedule your appointment today. There's nothing like living on Ocean Boulevard.
Downtown Long Beach
The Current
707 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,320
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,320
1247 sqft
Luxury living near the beach and Rainbow Lagoon Park. Fitness center features top-of-the-line equipment. Fully-equipped kitchens have Energy Star appliances. Sink your feet into plush carpeting.
Downtown Long Beach
Edison
100 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,780
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,160
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,905
1284 sqft
Ideally situated in the center of downtown Long Beach. Luxury apartments and townhomes in a community boasting a rooftop pool and sky lounge with 360-degree city and ocean views. Each residence features floor-to-ceiling operable windows.
Bridgeport
eaves Seal Beach
333 1st St, Seal Beach, CA
Studio
$1,720
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,255
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,640
999 sqft
Beautifully landscaped apartment community near Seal Beach. Also within easy reach of Pacific Coast Highway. Apartments offer conveniences such as fireplaces, linen closets, kitchen pantries and private patios. On-site community center, gym and swimming pool.
Downtown Long Beach
Camden Harbor View
40 Cedar Walk, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,975
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,026
1366 sqft
Walking distance from Ocean Road to Broadway, this neighborhood features parks, local library, sports complex and cultural center. These one-, two- and three-bedroom homes feature spectacular ocean views.
Saint Mary
Urban Village
1081 Long Beach Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,785
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,020
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
991 sqft
Great location, close to best shopping and dining options in town. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. Community offers residents pool, fire pit, and BBQ grill area.
Downtown Long Beach
IMT Gallery 421
421 W Broadway, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
924 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,430
1191 sqft
Sophisticated enclave north of Ocean Boulevard. Abundance of amenities, including fireplaces, walk-in closets, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garages, coffee bars and guest suites. Pool, hot tub, yoga and gym to reinvigorate and refresh.
SEADIP
Channel Point
5926 Bixby Village Dr, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,330
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,820
1000 sqft
One- and two-bedroom furnished apartments. Pet-friendly with updated kitchens, hardwoods, ceiling fans, in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, fitness center, bbq/grill area. Near San Diego Freeway, Marina Pacifica, California State University - Long Beach.
Belmont Heights
Newport Plaza
379 Newport Avenue, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,550
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Newport Plaza Apartments. One bedroom one bath about 750 sq ft with balcony. Stove included plenty of cabinet space. One assigned parking spot, street parking and close to beach. Pool and BBQ's and washers and dryers on property.
Bixby Park
1900 Ocean
1900 E Ocean Blvd, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$2,040
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,755
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1364 sqft
Large pool and hot tub surrounded by an elegant sundeck. Granite countertops, hardwood and carpet flooring, all appliances, in-unit laundry facilities and walk-in closets. Dog grooming area, concierge service, doorman and gym.
Downtown Long Beach
Sofi at 3rd
225 W 3rd St, Long Beach, CA
Studio
$1,617
479 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,851
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,203
951 sqft
Prime Long Beach location close to downtown. Community features spacious 1-2 bedroom homes with private balconies and giant walk-in closets. Large swimming pool, community center and fitness center.
Sutter
111 W. Del Amo
111 W. Del Amo Boulevard, Long Beach, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
600 sqft
. $500 off on the 1st month rent (OAC). Amenities: Laundry room, Pool, Freshly painted unit with vinyl floors. Utilities: Water, Trash. Appliances: Stove. Parking: 1 assigned IT490318 - IT49MC6231
Imperial Estates West
Barcelona
11555 216th St, Lakewood, CA
Studio
$1,375
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,750
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Barcelona in Lakewood. View photos, descriptions and more!
Imperial Estates West
11500 E 215th Street
11500 215th St, Lakewood, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
Close to everything with beautiful landscaping - Property Id: 302492 This lower 1 bedroom unit, located on a beautifully landscaped property in Lakewood and in close proximity to the Long Beach Town Center, Edwards Theaters and local shops and
The Lakes
7890 E. SPRING ST. #21-B
7890 East Spring Street, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,750
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
El Dorado Lakes 1 bedroom Condo - Great upper one bedroom one bath condo with one car carport. Laminate flooring, granite counter top and stainless steel appliances including stove/oven, microwave, refrigerator, and dishwasher.
Park Estates
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368
5585 Pacific Coast Highway, Long Beach, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,400
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5585 PACIFIC COAST HWY #368 Available 07/15/20 UPGRADED 1 BEDROOM 1 BATH CONDO - Upgraded 1 bedroom 1 bath condo with Granite Kitchen and Bar Top. The new laminate wood flooring throughout gives this home a nice clean look.
