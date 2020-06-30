All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 9703 Cambury Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9703 Cambury Dr
Last updated April 4 2020 at 5:00 AM

9703 Cambury Dr

9703 Cambury Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9703 Cambury Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
hot tub
media room
9703 Cambury Dr Available 04/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in Santee - This single story home is located in the heart of Santee, within minutes to shopping, schools, and Santee Lake.

Prepare your meals in the beautiful kitchen which features contemporary light fixtures, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.

This spacious home has hardwood flooring throughout with a large family room that features a decorative glass gas fireplace, the Master bedroom with private bathroom also has french doors that open to the 6-person Spa.

The garage was converted into a bonus family room but could be perfect for entertaining your family or guest by making it a home theater, "man cave", or play room!!

If that wasn't enough the fenced backyard also has an extra Work/Storage shed for your use. A Small Dog is okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) with additional $500 deposit required.

Rental insurance required upon move in. No Smoking.

Lease

Please do not disturb current occupant

PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.

Rental Requirements:
Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)
Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)
Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords

Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.

Visit www.mtmrentals.com for a complete listing of available rentals

Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2424823)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9703 Cambury Dr have any available units?
9703 Cambury Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9703 Cambury Dr have?
Some of 9703 Cambury Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9703 Cambury Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9703 Cambury Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9703 Cambury Dr pet-friendly?
No, 9703 Cambury Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9703 Cambury Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9703 Cambury Dr offers parking.
Does 9703 Cambury Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9703 Cambury Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9703 Cambury Dr have a pool?
No, 9703 Cambury Dr does not have a pool.
Does 9703 Cambury Dr have accessible units?
No, 9703 Cambury Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9703 Cambury Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9703 Cambury Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 9703 Cambury Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9703 Cambury Dr has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College