Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage hot tub media room

9703 Cambury Dr Available 04/01/20 4 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Single Story Home in Santee - This single story home is located in the heart of Santee, within minutes to shopping, schools, and Santee Lake.



Prepare your meals in the beautiful kitchen which features contemporary light fixtures, stainless steel appliances and granite counters.



This spacious home has hardwood flooring throughout with a large family room that features a decorative glass gas fireplace, the Master bedroom with private bathroom also has french doors that open to the 6-person Spa.



The garage was converted into a bonus family room but could be perfect for entertaining your family or guest by making it a home theater, "man cave", or play room!!



If that wasn't enough the fenced backyard also has an extra Work/Storage shed for your use. A Small Dog is okay on approval (under 30 lbs.) with additional $500 deposit required.



Rental insurance required upon move in. No Smoking.



Please do not disturb current occupant



PLEASE DO A NEIGHBORHOOD VISIT OF THE PROPERTY FIRST, to make sure the location suits your needs, THEN give us a call at (619) 464-6444 for an appointment to view the inside of the property.



Rental Requirements:

Income = 2 1/2 times the rental amount (must provide proof of income)

Credit = FICO scores 600+, no legal evictions (no exceptions)

Positive Rental References from current and previous landlords



Application Policy: We DO NOT accept/process applications and fees PRIOR to you viewing the property with one of our agents. Once you have personally viewed the property, each adult (18 yrs or older) who will be living at the property must submit a separate application. Failure to upload the required documents or payment will delay the application process.



Information provided is deemed reliable, though not guaranteed.



No Cats Allowed



