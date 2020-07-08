All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C
Last updated May 9 2020 at 10:39 AM

9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C

9469 Carlton Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

9469 Carlton Oaks Drive, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
internet access
9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C Available 05/15/20 3BR 1.5BA Santee Townhome Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Large Patio, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE MAY 15th*****

**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**

Located In: SANTEE

9469 Carlton Oaks Dr. #C
Santee, CA 92071

CROSS STREETS: Carlton Oaks Dr and Willow Pond Rd

3 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
Estimated 1180
Townhome
2 Story

**UPDATED UNIT**

Refrigerator
Stove/Oven Electric
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless- Steel Appliances
Marble Counter Tops
Cabinets
Eat In Kitchen
Tile Flooring

Open/Airy Floor Plan
Tile Flooring in Living/Bathroom Areas
Carpet in all Bedrooms
Carpet in Living Room
Storage Closet Under Stairs
Half Bathroom is Downstairs.
Master Bath with Double Sinks
Marble Counter Top in Master Bath
Tub/Shower Combination in Bathroom
Bathrooms - Tile Flooring
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Forced AC and Heat
Private Patio
2 Car Garage

COMMUNITY:
Pool/Spa
Tons of Open Space

CLOSE TO:
Schools
Golf Course
Santee Lakes
Parks
Shops
Library

TENANT PAYS:
Water/Sewer - BBT
SDGE
Phone/Cable/Internet

LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2095.00

PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets MAX (Cat or Dog) Any Size
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds

*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **

~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant

**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****

Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com
GPM@email.showmojo.com
Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668
CalBRE Lic#01348717

(RLNE4470896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C have any available units?
9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C have?
Some of 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C pet-friendly?
Yes, 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C is pet friendly.
Does 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C offer parking?
Yes, 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C offers parking.
Does 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C have a pool?
Yes, 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C has a pool.
Does 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C have accessible units?
No, 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C has units with dishwashers.
Does 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSantee Apartments with Parking
Santee Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College