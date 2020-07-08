Amenities

9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C Available 05/15/20 3BR 1.5BA Santee Townhome Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Large Patio, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE MAY 15th*****



**Property must be viewed prior to submitting an application. A FaceTime/Skype Tour is available upon request, please contact us for more info. forrent@gpmsandiego.com. Applications will not be processed until you have viewed the unit. You can schedule to view the property at www.GPMSanDiego.com**



Located In: SANTEE



9469 Carlton Oaks Dr. #C

Santee, CA 92071



CROSS STREETS: Carlton Oaks Dr and Willow Pond Rd



3 Bedrooms

1.5 Bathrooms

Estimated 1180

Townhome

2 Story



**UPDATED UNIT**



Refrigerator

Stove/Oven Electric

Microwave

Dishwasher

Stainless- Steel Appliances

Marble Counter Tops

Cabinets

Eat In Kitchen

Tile Flooring



Open/Airy Floor Plan

Tile Flooring in Living/Bathroom Areas

Carpet in all Bedrooms

Carpet in Living Room

Storage Closet Under Stairs

Half Bathroom is Downstairs.

Master Bath with Double Sinks

Marble Counter Top in Master Bath

Tub/Shower Combination in Bathroom

Bathrooms - Tile Flooring

Full Size Washer and Dryer

Forced AC and Heat

Private Patio

2 Car Garage



COMMUNITY:

Pool/Spa

Tons of Open Space



CLOSE TO:

Schools

Golf Course

Santee Lakes

Parks

Shops

Library



TENANT PAYS:

Water/Sewer - BBT

SDGE

Phone/Cable/Internet



LEASING INFORMATION:

1 Year Lease

Renters Insurance Mandatory

Security Deposit $2095.00



PET INFORMATION:

2 Pets MAX (Cat or Dog) Any Size

Animal Deposit $250 per animal

No Aggressive Breeds



*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **



~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant



**Golden Property Management is the only authorized agent contracted to represent the owner of this property*****



Golden Property Management-GPM www.GPMSanDiego.com

GPM@email.showmojo.com

Corp CalBRE Lic#01857668

CalBRE Lic#01348717



(RLNE4470896)