Amenities
9469 Carlton Oaks Dr - Unit C Available 05/15/20 3BR 1.5BA Santee Townhome Updated Kitchen and Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage, Large Patio, Pet Friendly - *****AVAILABLE MAY 15th*****
Located In: SANTEE
9469 Carlton Oaks Dr. #C
Santee, CA 92071
CROSS STREETS: Carlton Oaks Dr and Willow Pond Rd
3 Bedrooms
1.5 Bathrooms
Estimated 1180
Townhome
2 Story
**UPDATED UNIT**
Refrigerator
Stove/Oven Electric
Microwave
Dishwasher
Stainless- Steel Appliances
Marble Counter Tops
Cabinets
Eat In Kitchen
Tile Flooring
Open/Airy Floor Plan
Tile Flooring in Living/Bathroom Areas
Carpet in all Bedrooms
Carpet in Living Room
Storage Closet Under Stairs
Half Bathroom is Downstairs.
Master Bath with Double Sinks
Marble Counter Top in Master Bath
Tub/Shower Combination in Bathroom
Bathrooms - Tile Flooring
Full Size Washer and Dryer
Forced AC and Heat
Private Patio
2 Car Garage
COMMUNITY:
Pool/Spa
Tons of Open Space
CLOSE TO:
Schools
Golf Course
Santee Lakes
Parks
Shops
Library
TENANT PAYS:
Water/Sewer - BBT
SDGE
Phone/Cable/Internet
LEASING INFORMATION:
1 Year Lease
Renters Insurance Mandatory
Security Deposit $2095.00
PET INFORMATION:
2 Pets MAX (Cat or Dog) Any Size
Animal Deposit $250 per animal
No Aggressive Breeds
*We use a third-party pet policy service. ALL Applicants must create a no pet or a pet/animal profile. Applicants should please go to this link: ** https://gpmsandiego.petscreening.com/ **
~$45.00 non- refundable credit check required per applicant
