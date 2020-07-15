All apartments in Santee
Find more places like 9244 Mast Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santee, CA
/
9244 Mast Boulevard
Last updated April 17 2020 at 8:32 PM

9244 Mast Boulevard

9244 Mast Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Santee
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

9244 Mast Boulevard, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Safely view this home using a self guided lock box or view the virtual tour on our website www.PriorityoneSD.com.

Large open 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo on Mast Blvd. This unit is located one row off of the main street. Private one car garage, inside laundry room, hard flooring throughout the unit. Upgraded bathroom, kitchen and appliances. Mirrored closet doors and two patios. lots of available off street parking in complex.

Apply online quickly and easily. Move in ready.

Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GrCobUFAL9V

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9244 Mast Boulevard have any available units?
9244 Mast Boulevard doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 9244 Mast Boulevard have?
Some of 9244 Mast Boulevard's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9244 Mast Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
9244 Mast Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9244 Mast Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 9244 Mast Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 9244 Mast Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 9244 Mast Boulevard offers parking.
Does 9244 Mast Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9244 Mast Boulevard does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9244 Mast Boulevard have a pool?
No, 9244 Mast Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 9244 Mast Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 9244 Mast Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 9244 Mast Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
No, 9244 Mast Boulevard does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9244 Mast Boulevard have units with air conditioning?
No, 9244 Mast Boulevard does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parc One
320 Town Center Pkwy
Santee, CA 92071
Santee Villas
10445 Mast Blvd
Santee, CA 92071
Highline
8729 Graves Ave
Santee, CA 92071
Carlton Heights Villas
9705 Carlton Hills Blvd
Santee, CA 92071

Similar Pages

Santee 1 BedroomsSantee 2 Bedrooms
Santee Apartments with ParkingSantee Apartments with Pool
Santee Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Diego, CAChula Vista, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CASan Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CAMurrieta, CATemecula, CA
Encinitas, CASan Clemente, CAPoway, CANational City, CAWildomar, CASpring Valley, CALemon Grove, CASolana Beach, CACoronado, CAAlpine, CARancho San Diego, CA
Ramona, CABostonia, CABonita, CARancho Santa Fe, CALake San Marcos, CAWinter Gardens, CAImperial Beach, CAFrench Valley, CADel Mar, CAFallbrook, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoCuyamaca College
San Diego City CollegePalomar College
San Diego Mesa College