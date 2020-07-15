9244 Mast Boulevard

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Safely view this home using a self guided lock box or view the virtual tour on our website www.PriorityoneSD.com.



Large open 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom Condo on Mast Blvd. This unit is located one row off of the main street. Private one car garage, inside laundry room, hard flooring throughout the unit. Upgraded bathroom, kitchen and appliances. Mirrored closet doors and two patios. lots of available off street parking in complex.



Apply online quickly and easily. Move in ready.



Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=GrCobUFAL9V



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.