Santee, CA
8797 Dawn Ct
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8797 Dawn Ct

8797 Dawn Court · No Longer Available
Location

8797 Dawn Court, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
extra storage
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Description:
Move-In Special, $500.00 off First Months Rent. Air-conditioned tri-level with three master bedrooms in gated Morningside community features neutral carpet, tile and vinyl, cherry wood cabinetry and corian countertops in large kitchen with refrigerator, gas range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher plus there is a separate laundry room with hook-ups off kitchen. Main living area has a large living room/dining room, balcony with view to pool and storage closet and half bath. Top floor features master bedroom suite with his and hers closets and bath has separate tub and shower and dual sink vanity. Second smaller master bedroom has private bath with tub/shower combo and single vanity the third master bedroom on first floor, along with additional storage closets and two car garage access from interior. Complex offers pool and spa just steps away and a public BBQ area. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway/highway access to 52 and 125.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8797 Dawn Ct have any available units?
8797 Dawn Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 8797 Dawn Ct have?
Some of 8797 Dawn Ct's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8797 Dawn Ct currently offering any rent specials?
8797 Dawn Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8797 Dawn Ct pet-friendly?
No, 8797 Dawn Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 8797 Dawn Ct offer parking?
Yes, 8797 Dawn Ct offers parking.
Does 8797 Dawn Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8797 Dawn Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8797 Dawn Ct have a pool?
Yes, 8797 Dawn Ct has a pool.
Does 8797 Dawn Ct have accessible units?
No, 8797 Dawn Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 8797 Dawn Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8797 Dawn Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 8797 Dawn Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 8797 Dawn Ct has units with air conditioning.

