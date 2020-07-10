8797 Dawn Ct

Amenities

Move-In Special, $500.00 off First Months Rent. Air-conditioned tri-level with three master bedrooms in gated Morningside community features neutral carpet, tile and vinyl, cherry wood cabinetry and corian countertops in large kitchen with refrigerator, gas range/oven, built-in microwave and dishwasher plus there is a separate laundry room with hook-ups off kitchen. Main living area has a large living room/dining room, balcony with view to pool and storage closet and half bath. Top floor features master bedroom suite with his and hers closets and bath has separate tub and shower and dual sink vanity. Second smaller master bedroom has private bath with tub/shower combo and single vanity the third master bedroom on first floor, along with additional storage closets and two car garage access from interior. Complex offers pool and spa just steps away and a public BBQ area. Close to shopping, restaurants and freeway/highway access to 52 and 125.