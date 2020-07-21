Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub pet friendly

BEAUTIFUL GATED COMPLEX OFFERS A SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE IN SANTEE - Enjoy living in this spacious 3 story - 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom Town Home with 2 car garage in Santee. Renting for $2550, security deposit $2550 (o.a.c.), stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook-ups. Large bedroom at entry level of town home, second floor offers an elegant kitchen that opens up to the living room & dining room to easily entertain guests/family, great to add bar stools here, half bathroom tucked away on this floor. Third level has two bedrooms with bathrooms and is spacious to enjoy living in this spectacular Town Home. Balcony over looks the community pool/spa area that allows a great breeze throughout the home. 1 year lease term, 1 small dog maybe considered with additional security deposit $600, 25 lbs. and under. NO CATS allowed! Close by shops, dining and easy freeway access. This town home is in a great location, don't let this home pass you by. To view or for any further questions, please contact:



10240 Daybreak Lane # 3



AVAILABLE: NOW



WeLease - (619) 866-3400

www.weleaseusa.com



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5091209)