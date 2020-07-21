All apartments in Santee
Last updated August 27 2019 at 11:15 AM

10240 Daybreak Lane #3

10240 Daybreak Lane · No Longer Available
Location

10240 Daybreak Lane, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
BEAUTIFUL GATED COMPLEX OFFERS A SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM WITH GARAGE IN SANTEE - Enjoy living in this spacious 3 story - 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom Town Home with 2 car garage in Santee. Renting for $2550, security deposit $2550 (o.a.c.), stove, microwave, dishwasher and washer/dryer hook-ups. Large bedroom at entry level of town home, second floor offers an elegant kitchen that opens up to the living room & dining room to easily entertain guests/family, great to add bar stools here, half bathroom tucked away on this floor. Third level has two bedrooms with bathrooms and is spacious to enjoy living in this spectacular Town Home. Balcony over looks the community pool/spa area that allows a great breeze throughout the home. 1 year lease term, 1 small dog maybe considered with additional security deposit $600, 25 lbs. and under. NO CATS allowed! Close by shops, dining and easy freeway access. This town home is in a great location, don't let this home pass you by. To view or for any further questions, please contact:

10240 Daybreak Lane # 3

AVAILABLE: NOW

WeLease - (619) 866-3400
www.weleaseusa.com

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5091209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 have any available units?
10240 Daybreak Lane #3 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 have?
Some of 10240 Daybreak Lane #3's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 currently offering any rent specials?
10240 Daybreak Lane #3 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 pet-friendly?
Yes, 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 is pet friendly.
Does 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 offer parking?
Yes, 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 offers parking.
Does 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 have a pool?
Yes, 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 has a pool.
Does 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 have accessible units?
No, 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 does not have accessible units.
Does 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 has units with dishwashers.
Does 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 have units with air conditioning?
No, 10240 Daybreak Lane #3 does not have units with air conditioning.
