10175 Peaceful Ct

10175 Peaceful Ct · No Longer Available
Location

10175 Peaceful Ct, Santee, CA 92071

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
pool
2 BR/ 1 BA 896 SQFT Santee Condo - Beautiful Condo in the community of Windingwalk. This property features an open floor plan with laminate flooring, an upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets, and ample storage space. The property also has Central A/C and heating. There is a private patio with a laundry area. The property is conveniently located near local schools and stores, and offers easy access to the 67 and 52 Freeways.

Terms:

1 Year Lease
Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability

Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas

Owner Pays: Water, Trash
No Pets

HomeTeam Property Management
CalBRE Lic. #01888927

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

Sorry we do not accept section 8

$35.00 non refundable application fee per applicant

For all our available rentals or to submit and application, please visit:

http://www.hometeampm.com/properties/residential/

HomeTeam Property Management adheres to all Fair Housing Laws

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4219661)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 10175 Peaceful Ct have any available units?
10175 Peaceful Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santee, CA.
What amenities does 10175 Peaceful Ct have?
Some of 10175 Peaceful Ct's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10175 Peaceful Ct currently offering any rent specials?
10175 Peaceful Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10175 Peaceful Ct pet-friendly?
No, 10175 Peaceful Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santee.
Does 10175 Peaceful Ct offer parking?
No, 10175 Peaceful Ct does not offer parking.
Does 10175 Peaceful Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10175 Peaceful Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10175 Peaceful Ct have a pool?
Yes, 10175 Peaceful Ct has a pool.
Does 10175 Peaceful Ct have accessible units?
No, 10175 Peaceful Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 10175 Peaceful Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 10175 Peaceful Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10175 Peaceful Ct have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10175 Peaceful Ct has units with air conditioning.
