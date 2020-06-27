10175 Peaceful Ct

Amenities

2 BR/ 1 BA 896 SQFT Santee Condo - Beautiful Condo in the community of Windingwalk. This property features an open floor plan with laminate flooring, an upgraded kitchen with custom cabinets, and ample storage space. The property also has Central A/C and heating. There is a private patio with a laundry area. The property is conveniently located near local schools and stores, and offers easy access to the 67 and 52 Freeways.



Terms:



1 Year Lease

Tenant must carry renters insurance w/ minimum $100k liability



Tenant pays: Electricity, Gas



Owner Pays: Water, Trash

No Pets



