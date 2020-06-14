Apartment List
269 Apartments for rent in Sausalito, CA with garage

Sausalito apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily ... Read Guide >

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
The Hill
1 Unit Available
45 Harrison Avenue
45 Harrison Avenue, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$5,800
1649 sqft
Spectacular SF Views from this Mediterranean Style Sausalito Home - Walk through the wrought-iron gate, up the romantically lit stone steps, past the landscaped front garden to this beautiful Mediterranean style Sausalito home.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
302 Third Street
302 3rd Street, Sausalito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,250
1100 sqft
RENOVATED TWO BED / ONE BATH WITH GARAGE IN SAUSALITO WITH STUNNING BAY AND CITY VIEWS - Updated two bed / one bath in Old Town Sausalito with spectacular views of the bay and the San Francisco skyline.

1 of 21

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Old Town-Hurricane Gulch
1 Unit Available
311 2ND ST
311 2nd Street, Sausalito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$9,995
2054 sqft
Chic Upscale Downtown Sausalito 3bd/3ba- City Views-FOUNDATION - Preview a custom video walk through of this property: https://youtu.
Results within 1 mile of Sausalito
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 04:51am
10 Units Available
Summit at Sausalito
401 Sherwood Dr, Marin City, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,594
605 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,938
911 sqft
Located just minutes from Golden Gate National Recreation Area, Sausalito Marina and the Financial District. Apartments feature air conditioning, patio or balcony, and stainless steel appliances. Community includes parking, sauna and gym.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Strawberry
26 Units Available
Harbor Point Waterfront Apartments
2 Harbor Point Dr, Strawberry, CA
Studio
$2,625
516 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,200
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1154 sqft
Harbor Point Apartments is a waterfront community located in Mill Valley, California.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
34 Flemings Ct
34 Flemings Court, Marin City, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
1553 sqft
(For interested applicants, please provide a mobile number for listing inquiries.
Results within 5 miles of Sausalito
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Presidio National Park
16 Units Available
The Presidio Landmark
1801 Wedemeyer St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,225
655 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,005
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Elegant one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments in restored historic building, surrounded by Presidio National Park. All units have fireplaces, granite counters and hardwood flooring. Outdoor parking included; garage parking available with fee.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
24 Units Available
Tam Ridge
199 Tamal Vista Blvd, Corte Madera, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,475
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,575
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,844
1280 sqft
One- and two-bedroom apartments, three-bedroom townhomes with modern kitchens, stone counters, plank flooring, generous patio/balcony with views of Mt. Tamalpais, Marin Hills. Enjoy heated pool, spa, bocce ball court, fitness center. Walk to Town Center.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Marina District
1 Unit Available
3820 SCOTT
3820 Scott St, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,895
850 sqft
Cozy, comfortable homes in the heart of San Francisco, a stone's throw from the marina. Pet-friendly apartments have hardwood floors and in-unit laundry facilities. Garage and parking spaces. Dogs and cats allowed.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
14 Units Available
Preserve at Marin Apartment Homes
350 Robin Dr, Corte Madera, CA
2 Bedrooms
$4,445
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,399
1853 sqft
Huge apartments on top of Ring Mountain. Easy access to local trails. Dark hardwood floors and dramatic windows. Extra storage. Community has saltwater pool and wine bar. Elevator in building.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Russian Hill
1 Unit Available
2459 Larkin Apartments
2459 Larkin Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$4,195
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Built in 1614, this Edwardian style building features large bay windows and ample natual light. It is located on the corner of Larkin and Greenwich in Russian Hill.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 06:03am
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
1360 Lombard
1360 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$2,995
1 Bedroom
$4,195
2 Bedrooms
Ask
A sun-filled apartment complex in Russian Hill, breathing distance from San Francisco's cultural treasures. Units have carpets, refrigerators and stainless steel appliances. Internet access, bike storage and garage.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Outer Richmond
1 Unit Available
390 29th Avenue Apartments
390 29th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,295
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nicely crafted homes with bay windows and in-unit laundry. Easy access to public transportation. Gated entry. Near the eateries and shops in the Richmond District. Close to Baker Beach and Golden Gate Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Marina District
1 Unit Available
1610 LOMBARD Street
1610 Lombard Street, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,095
482 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
1610 Lombard occupies a prime Marina location one block from vibrant Chesnut Street.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Marina District
1 Unit Available
1690 NORTH POINT
1690 N Point St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,795
841 sqft
Hardwood floors, window coverings, kitchen with efficient appliances, gas range, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. Proximity to public transportation. Recycling and Zipcar on premises. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Pacific Heights
1 Unit Available
2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments
2730 Sacramento St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$5,195
825 sqft
Thoughtfully designed homes with high ceilings, cozy carpeting and patios/balconies. Residents can get laundry done on site. Close to festive Fillmore Street's shopping, dining and entertainment. By Alta Plaza Park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Marina District
1 Unit Available
2975 Van Ness
2975 Van Ness Ave, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,095
413 sqft
A modern, pet-friendly apartment complex in San Francisco's ultra trendy Marina District. Close to Aquatic Park and Fort Mason. Rooms have bathtubs, carpets, and hardwood floors. Lobby and garage.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 6 at 12:27am
Laurel Heights-Jordan Park
1 Unit Available
2828 Geary
2828 Geary Blvd, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,095
548 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly living in historic community. Hardwood and tile flooring, updated windows, some appliances included. Garage parking. Easy walking distance to shopping, dining, entertainment, local transit. Near schools, parks, UCSF Mount Zion Campus, Kaiser-Permanente Medical Center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Russian Hill
4 Units Available
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$5,200
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
901 sqft
Located on Russian Hill, near Lombard Street. Restored Old San Francisco building with old-world charm. Units have hardwood floors, fireplaces, and dishwashers. Many have sweeping city views. Underground parking available. Gym and laundry.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Russian Hill
5 Units Available
1355 LOMBARD
1355 Lombard St, San Francisco, CA
Studio
$3,600
398 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,900
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
884 sqft
Cosmopolitan city-center homes, just off Route 101. Rooms have cable television and hardwood floors. Parking, garage and laundry facilities all located on site. Close to Russian Hill Park. Cats and dogs allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Warner Canyon - Kite Hill
1 Unit Available
445 E Blithedale Ave
445 East Blithedale Avenue, Mill Valley, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,450
1836 sqft
This is a must see 4 bedroom, 2 bath house in a fantastic Mill Valley location. Gorgeous hardwood floors, fireplace, spacious kitchen with lots of cupboard and counter space, washer & dryer.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Polk Gulch
1 Unit Available
1438 Green St.
1438 Green Street, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
$5,000
1500 sqft
Incredible Russian Hill two bedroom, two bath condominium located in a premier building with lobby attendant service.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 08:17am
Inner Richmond
1 Unit Available
726 18th Ave - 1
726 18th Avenue, San Francisco, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1100 sqft
** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE This stunning apartment unit is located in the Richmond District of San Francisco. On the 2nd floor, it has 3 bedrooms and 1.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Russian Hill
1 Unit Available
1380 Greenwich Street #204
1380 Greenwich Street, San Francisco, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,650
Light Filled Russian Hill Condo, W/D In Unit, Pkg. | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon) PROPERTY SUMMARY: Rent: $3,650/mo. Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent Bedrooms: 1 Bathrooms: 1 Parking: 1 car garage incl.
City Guide for Sausalito, CA

"Houses on stilts grow out of the sea / Everything's growin' there, it's growin' for me / You gotta go there, everything grows there / When you get high on a mountain it snows there / Everything's groovy like in a movie / Sausalito is the place to go to." -- "Sausalito (Is The Place To Go)," Ohio Express

Just across the Golden Gate Bridge from San Francisco, Sausalito is a tight-knit, eight-mile-long community steeped in shipbuilding history. With a population of 7,061 according to the 2010 census, Sausalito has been known over the years as an eclectic artist colony, a summer vacation place and a tourist destination. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Sausalito, CA

Sausalito apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

