Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:31 AM

87 Apartments for rent in Rohnert Park, CA with garage

Rohnert Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Fiori Estates
5102 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,000
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,465
1154 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,890
1346 sqft
Brand new luxury apartments in the heart of Sonoma Wine Country. Enjoy the saltwater pool, bocce courts, and the dog park with views of the rolling hills.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
13 Units Available
Windsor at Redwood Creek
600 Rohnert Park Expy W, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,960
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,985
1454 sqft
Newly revamped, smoke-free apartments close to Highway 101, with central air-conditioning, fireplaces, private patios, and walk-in closets. Community amenities include a 24-hour business center, a dog park, and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
8 Units Available
The Reserve
5121 Dowdell Avenue, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,813
1551 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,048
1511 sqft
The Reserve is a beautiful Town-home community in gorgeous Sonoma County. Located right in Rohnert Park, California, our community offers luxury 1, 2, 3, and 4-bedroom two story town-homes for lease.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 02:38am
1 Unit Available
7825 Montero Drive
7825 Montero Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1262 sqft
For Rent $2900 Security $3100 Movie in Special - *FIRST MONTH FREE* Ranch Style Three Bedroom Two Bathroom Patio deck w/ Backyard Walking Distance to SSU Washer/Dryer included Two Car Garage. Gardener Included. Please do not disturb tenants.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
13 Freedom Place
13 Freedom Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1232 sqft
13 Freedom Place Available 07/03/20 Available 7/3/2020 ~ Co Signers OK ~ Water & Garbage Included - This is a great unit located in Mountain Shadows Square, close to shopping and transportation. 2 level home with 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7407 Monique Place
7407 Monique Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,675
2500 sqft
Available for a June 5th Move In~ Co Signers Accepted ~ Walk to SSU - Welcome to 7407 Monique Place in Rohnert Park. Walking distance to Starbucks, Parks, and SSU. This home has a living room, dining room, and seperate family room.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7546 Bobbie Way
7546 Bobbie Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
1344 sqft
7546 Bobbie ~4 Bed, 2 Baths in B Section ~ Co Signers OK - Great 4 bedroom 2 bath house in B Section of Rohnert Park. Cute and clean and newer energy efficient new windows. New carpet & new wood laminate flooring to be installed. 2 car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1460 Georgia Ct.
1460 Georgia Court, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,770
1470 sqft
1460 Georgia Ct. Available 07/15/20 $2770/mo. Great, 3 bed, 2 bath, single story home in R.P.'s G-section! - $2770/month. Beautifully updated, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, 2-car garage, single story, s.f.h. This property is conveniently located in R.P.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1440 MUIR PLACE
1440 Muir Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,100
2038 sqft
1440 MUIR PLACE Available 06/15/20 1440 Muir Place in Rohnert Park - This is a Beautiful 2 story 4 bedroom with a bonus room 2.5ba home located in the M Section of Rohnert Park, close to shopping and transportation.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1249 Honeybrook Place
1249 Honeybrook Place, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1809 sqft
1249 Honeybrook Place Available 07/03/20 4 Bed, 2 Bath Honeybrook Place Home For Rent! Pets Considered - Hello Friends, We have a spacious 4 Bedroom coming available early July. Rent will be $3500/month, $3750/deposit, 1 year lease agreement.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
552 LACROSSE COURT
552 Lacrosse Court North, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1176 sqft
552 LACROSSE COURT Available 07/01/20 LaCrosse Ct! Cute 3Bd/2Ba Single Family Home in Rohnert Park.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8915 Lancaster Drive
8915 Lancaster Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,950
1608 sqft
8915 Lancaster Drive Available 07/10/20 5 bedrooms, 2 baths Accepting Cosigners - Single level home with 5 bedrooms, and 2 full baths. Laminate floor in family room, halls, and dining room. Small pet is negotiable. This home accepts co signers.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
61 Francis Circle
61 Francis Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1392 sqft
3 bed x 2 bath townhouse in Mountain Shadows ~ Water & Garbage Incl. - Great home in Rohnert Park. Two level home with an an attached two car garage. This complex is centrally located near transportation, schools, and shopping.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1552 Gladstone Way
1552 Gladstone Way, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
1648 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom 2 bath house in G Section ~ Co-signers OK ~ 6/1/20 - Beautiful 4 bedroom house available This house backs to open space and has great views!! There are two large bedrooms with attached Jack and Jill bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8032 MAMMOTH DRIVE
8032 Mammoth Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
5 Bedrooms
$3,600
8032 MAMMOTH DRIVE Available 06/15/20 8032 Mammoth Drive in Rohnert Park - This larger 5 bedroom/ 3 bathroom house is located in the desired M Section of Rohnert Park! Rental will come with all major appliances (refrigerator, washer and dryer and

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
80 Francis Circle
80 Francis Circle, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1239 sqft
80 Francis Circle Available 07/15/20 3 bedroom 2 bath Mountain Shadow Square Available on July 15 - Great town home in Mountain Shadows Square. 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. There is a 2 car garage attached as well. Washer and dryer hook ups.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1311 Milton Place
1311 Milton Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1442 sqft
One Level M Section with 2 car garage - Co-signers accepted - Great home in the M section of Rohnert Park. Close to SSU, Starbucks, schools, and park. There is an attached 2 car garage. Call us today! Applications at SonomaMarinRealtyGroup.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
42 Freedom Place
42 Freedom Place, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1239 sqft
Available Now~ Co Signers OK ~ Water & Garbage Included - Great town home in Rohnert Park Mountain Shadows. Cute and clean.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
5905 Keegan Place
5905 Keegan Pl, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
1936 sqft
5905 Keegan Place Available 07/01/20 New 3/2.5 in Beautiful K Section - Beautiful 3 bed/ 2 bath, 1936 Sq. Ft. single level home recently built in sought after K section. Refrigerator, washer and dryer included, along with stainless appliances.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1329 Southwest Blvd. #B
1329 Southwest Boulevard, Rohnert Park, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,700
591 sqft
Cute upper-level 1bd. in Rohnert Park ~ Available ASAP - Clean, recently remodeled top-floor 1-bedroom apartment in central Rohnert Park location.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE
7279 Adrian Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
1259 sqft
7279 ADRIAN DRIVE Available 07/15/20 3 BEDROOMS/2 BATHROOMS - As you enter this home you will Love the Open Spaciousness of the Living Room, Kitchen and Dining Area and all the Beaming Light from the Skylight and Beautiful Engineered Hardwood

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7109 Avenida Cala
7109 Avenida Cala, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,590
1515 sqft
Available Now! 3 bedroom 2 bath Rohnert Park!! - This 3 bedrooms 2 bath home is available now!! New Paint / New floors Upgrades throughout Living room/Family room/Dining room Newly remodeled kitchen, Fridge/ dishwasher/electric stove (Fridge not

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8034 Mason Drive
8034 Mason Drive, Rohnert Park, CA
4 Bedrooms
$3,300
1883 sqft
8034 Mason Drive Available 06/19/20 M Section House - 4 Bedroom 2.5 bathroom 2 story house in Rohnert Park M Section.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8355 Lombard Way
8355 Lombard Way, Rohnert Park, CA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
1408 sqft
8355 Lombard Way Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home in L Section - ** This property is not vacant. Do NOT disturb current occupants ** We are renting a 4 bedroom, 2 bath home near the SMART train station and Sonoma State University.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Rohnert Park, CA

Rohnert Park apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

