110 Apartments for rent in El Sobrante, CA with garage
1 of 17
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 35
1 of 25
1 of 1
1 of 8
1 of 61
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 7
1 of 24
1 of 15
1 of 8
1 of 34
1 of 18
1 of 19
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 7
1 of 18
While the place's name literally means 'remainder', El Sobrante will surely not make you feel you are just living on 'surplus land'.
Life in El Sobrante is laid back and a whole lot different from life in big cities like New York or San Francisco. The place is less congested, quiet and most suitable for nature lovers. Crowds are infrequent here and people are generally friendly. While El Sobrante may be semi-rural, the area is accessible for those who are working in cities. If you are the type of person who would love to hear the chirping of birds as you wake up in the morning and prepare for your daily activities, then no doubt you should transfer to El Sobrante. Nights here are also very calm that cows' mooing in the evening is the only kind of 'noise' you will hear.
The area is characterized by open lands and one can freely see goats, cows and horses grazing in fields. There are also a number of wonderful nearby parks to choose from if you are planning to unwind alone, with your friends or family. The weather is suitable for planting crops (in pots or in ground) and even growing trees, as houses normally have large lots. For health buffs or those who just want to take a breath of fresh air, biking, running or simply walking around the neighbourhood are just some of the activities one might opt to do. See more
El Sobrante apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.