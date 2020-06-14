Apartment List
110 Apartments for rent in El Sobrante, CA with garage

El Sobrante apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and da...

1 of 17

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4574 Canyon Rd
4574 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,800
1408 sqft
LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before June 30, 2020.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
4653 Canyon Road
4653 Canyon Road, El Sobrante, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1009 sqft
Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - his beautiful single story home waiting for a new owner located in a desirable El Sobrante area.Offers 3 spacious bedrooms and one full bath lots of natural lights throughout the day.
Results within 1 mile of El Sobrante
Verified

1 of 13

9 Units Available
9 Units Available
The Tides
3185 Garrity Way, Richmond, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,275
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1069 sqft
You’re set for an amazing style of modern apartment living at The Tides, a gated community of spacious one- and two-bedroom interiors featuring upgraded appliances, terrific finishes, high-quality amenities, and patio/balcony space to serve as a

1 of 13

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
2990 Chevy Way
2990 Chevy Way, Rollingwood, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,095
948 sqft
Charming Newly Renovated three bedrooms/One-bathroom single family house in San Pablo.
Results within 5 miles of El Sobrante
Verified

1 of 35

9 Units Available
$
9 Units Available
Metro 510
510 El Cerrito Plaza, El Cerrito, CA
Studio
$2,455
640 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,988
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,349
1103 sqft
Beautiful location near Metro 510. Updated interiors with hardwood-style flooring, in-home washers and dryers, and private patios or balconies. Fully furnished units available. Gated parking, BBQ area and planned community events provided.
Verified

1 of 25

The Waterfront
46 Units Available
$
The Waterfront
46 Units Available
The Exchange at Bayfront
2525 Bayfront Boulevard, Hercules, CA
Studio
$2,463
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,736
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,087
1110 sqft
Now Pre-Leasing for Summer Move-in’s! Please call for more information and join our interest list! Experience a blend of history and a sense of place at The Exchange at Bayfront.

1 of 1

1 Unit Available
Park Plaza
1 Unit Available
4825 Overend Avenue
4825 Overend Avenue, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1170 sqft
This spacious duplex offers 2 bedrooms 1bath. Plenty of storage space. Good sized kitchen. Laundry hooks ups, Attached 1 car garage and large private yard.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
Santa Fe
1 Unit Available
253 South 8th Street
253 South 8th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
800 sqft
This secure lower level apartment has 2 large bedrooms with 1 bath. A super big eat-in Kitchen with access to a semi private back porch. This unit also has its own private detached garage, is freshly painted.

1 of 61

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
53 Cowper Ave
53 Cowper Avenue, Kensington, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,995
Kensington: Top Floor Three Bedroom w/ 2 Car Garage ALL UTILITIES INCL & 5 County View - ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED IN THE RENT.

1 of 10

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
105 Kenyon Ave.
105 Kenyon Avenue, Kensington, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,500
1262 sqft
Large home in Kensington with Kensington Schools - 4 bed 3 bath house blocks from Kensington Hilltop School. This unit has a private back yard and a 2 car driveway garage as well.

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
North and East
1 Unit Available
638 36th St
638 36th Street, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1526 sqft
Well Maintained Single Story Home in East Richmond - 3 bedrooms,1 full bath & 1 quarter bath with impeccable carpet throughout, living room, dining room, & bedrooms, electric stove, washer/dryer hookups in designated laundry room, low maintenance

1 of 12

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1744 Wesley Ave
1744 Wesley Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
2320 sqft
3BD/2BA EL CERRITO BAY VIEW HOME! - Panoramic City and Bay Views (Bay Bridge and Gold Gate) You can see from Downtown Oakland to San Francisco and to Marin, 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths over 2320 square feet large living room with fireplace, formal dining

1 of 16

1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
34 Shorewood Court
34 Shorewood Court, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1510 sqft
Gorgeous 2 story home available now in Gated Richmond,CA Community - Gorgeous 3 bedroom, 3 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, lower level has laminate flooring, stairs and upstairs bedrooms

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
5906 Avila Street
5906 Avila Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard. Natalia Carney AMSI - REALTOR Gustavo Lopez 415-312-5017 glopez@amsiemail.com BRE# 018491 Lovely 2 bedroom- 2 bathroom house with detached garage and fenced back yard.

1 of 24

1 Unit Available
Marina Bay
1 Unit Available
29 Shorewood Court
29 Shorewood Court, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1449 sqft
Beautiful 2 Story Home In Gated Community in Richmond, CA - Gorgeous 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath two-story home located in the Promontory area of Marina Bay, Freshly Painted throughout, new wall to wall carpet throughout, newer stainless steel gas stove,

1 of 15

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1245 Navellier
1245 Navellier Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1577 sqft
Large home with large yard for entertaining with view of 3 bridges - Large 2bed 2bath with a full size workshop and piano. Wood floors, updated kitchen, 2 off street parking and a large yard for entertaining.

1 of 8

1 Unit Available
North and East
1 Unit Available
334 40th Street
334 40th Street, Richmond, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
916 sqft
Cute Single Story Home..

1 of 34

1 Unit Available
Belding Woods
1 Unit Available
1905 Esmond Ave, Richmond, CA 94801
1905 Esmond Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
1172 sqft
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5edf5e8a6da2872df7377976 1905 Esmond Avenue is a stunningly remodeled home nestled in an expansive 5000 sq. ft.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
8351 Kent Ct
8351 Kent Court, El Cerrito, CA
4 Bedrooms
$5,950
2756 sqft
Available 07/18/20 El Cerrito hills 4b/3b beautiful landscape & views - Property Id: 20558 We have a house in El Cerrito and it will be available for rent starting mid July of this year.

1 of 19

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1128 Richmond St.
1128 Richmond Street, El Cerrito, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1353 sqft
1128 Richmond St El Cerrito - 3 bedroom 2.5 bath Townhouse. 2 car garage. New carpet and new laminate flooring. Electric stove. Refrigerator. Dishwasher. Washer & dryer. Fireplace Decorative only. Water & garbage paid.

1 of 27

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1708 Lexington Avenue
1708 Lexington Avenue, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
911 sqft
Spacious end unit in peaceful community with central courtyard and mature landscaping. This sunny condo has 2 bedrooms (one with private balcony), 1 updated bath, an open floor plan, and laundry within the unit.

1 of 21

1 Unit Available
Richmond Annex
1 Unit Available
5838 Bayview Ave
5838 Bayview Avenue, Richmond, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
2434 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Helen Davis - Agt: 925-2128983 - Great opportunity in the Richmond Annex area and El Cerrito border.County record shows 3 bedrooms and 2 bath.More bonus rooms garage converted into living space.

1 of 7

1 Unit Available
The Stones
1 Unit Available
232 Agate Way
232 Agate Way, Hercules, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,275
1625 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home comes with an attached three car garage, spacious, backyard, updated flooring and appliances. Shopping, schools, park, and freeway access are a short distance away. Contact us to schedule other viewings.

1 of 18

1 Unit Available
1 Unit Available
1343 Elm St
1343 Elm Street, El Cerrito, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1040 sqft
MICHAEL L HUGHEY - Agt: 510-915-3235 - Beautiful Duplex with 2 Large Bedrooms on very quiet street. Clean and freshly painted. Walk to BART station and TransBay bus stop. Shopping close by. Updated Kitchen and Bathroom.
City Guide for El Sobrante, CA

While the place's name literally means 'remainder', El Sobrante will surely not make you feel you are just living on 'surplus land'.

Life in El Sobrante is laid back and a whole lot different from life in big cities like New York or San Francisco. The place is less congested, quiet and most suitable for nature lovers. Crowds are infrequent here and people are generally friendly. While El Sobrante may be semi-rural, the area is accessible for those who are working in cities. If you are the type of person who would love to hear the chirping of birds as you wake up in the morning and prepare for your daily activities, then no doubt you should transfer to El Sobrante. Nights here are also very calm that cows' mooing in the evening is the only kind of 'noise' you will hear.

The area is characterized by open lands and one can freely see goats, cows and horses grazing in fields. There are also a number of wonderful nearby parks to choose from if you are planning to unwind alone, with your friends or family. The weather is suitable for planting crops (in pots or in ground) and even growing trees, as houses normally have large lots. For health buffs or those who just want to take a breath of fresh air, biking, running or simply walking around the neighbourhood are just some of the activities one might opt to do. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in El Sobrante, CA

El Sobrante apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

