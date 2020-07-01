All apartments in Santa Fe Springs
Santa Fe Springs, CA
12468 Heritage Springs Drive
Last updated November 27 2019 at 12:33 AM

12468 Heritage Springs Drive

12468 Heritage Springs Drive West
Location

12468 Heritage Springs Drive West, Santa Fe Springs, CA 90670
Santa Fe Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
This 2,007 sqft, 3 bed, 2.5 bath home has numerous upgrades, displays pride of ownership and is located in the desirable Heritage Springs gated community. Step inside to an open floor plan great for entertaining. Gourmet kitchen has an over-sized island, and a large pantry with easy access from the garage. Upstairs you'll find all three bedrooms. The Master suite opens to an impressive master bath with a double sink vanity, separate soaking tub, and an amazing walk in closet. Impressive upgrades include; upgraded wood floors, crown molding, designer paint throughout. Enjoy low utility bills with fully owned Solar Panels, and energy efficient construction such as; Cool Roof tiles, Tank-less water heater, Dual pane low E windows, High efficiency air conditioning, and enhanced insulation. Community features resort style Pool, Jacuzzi, BBQ area, several parks, kids play areas, a basketball court, plus on site security guard and landscaping is provided. This is an amazing home in a great neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12468 Heritage Springs Drive have any available units?
12468 Heritage Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Fe Springs, CA.
What amenities does 12468 Heritage Springs Drive have?
Some of 12468 Heritage Springs Drive's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12468 Heritage Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
12468 Heritage Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12468 Heritage Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 12468 Heritage Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Fe Springs.
Does 12468 Heritage Springs Drive offer parking?
Yes, 12468 Heritage Springs Drive offers parking.
Does 12468 Heritage Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12468 Heritage Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12468 Heritage Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 12468 Heritage Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 12468 Heritage Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 12468 Heritage Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 12468 Heritage Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 12468 Heritage Springs Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12468 Heritage Springs Drive have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12468 Heritage Springs Drive has units with air conditioning.

