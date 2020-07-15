All apartments in Santa Cruz County
Find more places like 17546 Old Summit Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Cruz County, CA
/
17546 Old Summit Road
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:35 AM

17546 Old Summit Road

17546 Old Summit Road · (408) 873-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

17546 Old Summit Road, Santa Cruz County, CA 95033

Price and availability

VERIFIED over 1 year AGO

3 Bedrooms

Unit 17546 Old Summit Road · Avail. now

$3,590

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Los Gatos Mountains - Beautiful, spacious, open and bright apartment decorated in a Portuguese Style. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms both with stall shower. Huge "Great Room"with views of the mountains and distant Ocean at Santa Cruz. Sip your evening cocktails on the extensive patio as the Sun goes down. In additional the owner has built a huge Redwood Deck, perfect for a summer evening gathering of friends. The professional owner lives in the main house. The home is located on Old Summit Rd near the fire station and the old Santa Cruz Highway. So it is an easy 10 minute commute to downtown Los Gatos. This is peaceful living above the valley, with fresh air and beautiful Redwood trees. Close by are wine tasting rooms, a local gourmet food store, churches and Christmas Tree farms.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4787647)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17546 Old Summit Road have any available units?
17546 Old Summit Road has a unit available for $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 17546 Old Summit Road have?
Some of 17546 Old Summit Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17546 Old Summit Road currently offering any rent specials?
17546 Old Summit Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17546 Old Summit Road pet-friendly?
No, 17546 Old Summit Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Cruz County.
Does 17546 Old Summit Road offer parking?
No, 17546 Old Summit Road does not offer parking.
Does 17546 Old Summit Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17546 Old Summit Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17546 Old Summit Road have a pool?
No, 17546 Old Summit Road does not have a pool.
Does 17546 Old Summit Road have accessible units?
No, 17546 Old Summit Road does not have accessible units.
Does 17546 Old Summit Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 17546 Old Summit Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17546 Old Summit Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 17546 Old Summit Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 17546 Old Summit Road?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Five55 Pacific
555 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
1010 Pacific Apartments
1010 Pacific Ave
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Cypress Point
101 Felix St
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Landing at Capitola
3045 Capitola Rd
Capitola, CA 95062
Nanda on Pacific
1457 Pacific Avenue
Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CAMountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA
Redwood City, CAPleasanton, CASan Leandro, CALivermore, CAAlameda, CADaly City, CACapitola, CAGilroy, CAMorgan Hill, CARio del Mar, CASaratoga, CACupertino, CA
Santa Cruz, CASoquel, CALos Gatos, CAPalo Alto, CALos Altos, CAMilpitas, CASalinas, CAMarina, CAHollister, CAMenlo Park, CAEast Palo Alto, CASan Carlos, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

College of AlamedaCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity