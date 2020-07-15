17546 Old Summit Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Los Gatos Mountains - Beautiful, spacious, open and bright apartment decorated in a Portuguese Style. Upgraded kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Upgraded bathrooms both with stall shower. Huge "Great Room"with views of the mountains and distant Ocean at Santa Cruz. Sip your evening cocktails on the extensive patio as the Sun goes down. In additional the owner has built a huge Redwood Deck, perfect for a summer evening gathering of friends. The professional owner lives in the main house. The home is located on Old Summit Rd near the fire station and the old Santa Cruz Highway. So it is an easy 10 minute commute to downtown Los Gatos. This is peaceful living above the valley, with fresh air and beautiful Redwood trees. Close by are wine tasting rooms, a local gourmet food store, churches and Christmas Tree farms.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4787647)