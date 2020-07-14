Landing at Capitola

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport cc payments coffee bar e-payments game room guest parking internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby online portal package receiving

TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule an In-Person Private Tour? Call or email us today!