Home
/
Capitola, CA
/
Landing at Capitola
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Landing at Capitola

3045 Capitola Rd · (361) 288-8616
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3045 Capitola Rd, Capitola, CA 95062

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 38 · Avail. now

$2,670

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 42 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,675

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

Unit 18 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,690

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 960 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Landing at Capitola.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
game room
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
online portal
package receiving
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available. That's right, you can safely and securely be granted access to a model unit to envision in-person your new life at our property, on your own terms. Want to learn more about how to schedule an In-Person Private Tour? Call or email us today!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $46.50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $900 or up to one months rent, depending on credit.
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Storage Details: Additional Storage Located On Back Patio

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Landing at Capitola have any available units?
Landing at Capitola has 5 units available starting at $2,670 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Landing at Capitola have?
Some of Landing at Capitola's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Landing at Capitola currently offering any rent specials?
Landing at Capitola is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Landing at Capitola pet-friendly?
Yes, Landing at Capitola is pet friendly.
Does Landing at Capitola offer parking?
Yes, Landing at Capitola offers parking.
Does Landing at Capitola have units with washers and dryers?
No, Landing at Capitola does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Landing at Capitola have a pool?
No, Landing at Capitola does not have a pool.
Does Landing at Capitola have accessible units?
Yes, Landing at Capitola has accessible units.
Does Landing at Capitola have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Landing at Capitola has units with dishwashers.
Does Landing at Capitola have units with air conditioning?
No, Landing at Capitola does not have units with air conditioning.
