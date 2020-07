Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony ceiling fan oven range refrigerator Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym pool bbq/grill hot tub internet access sauna cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage

Put yourself in the view at Pacific Shores. 1 & 2 bedroom apartments for rent in beautiful Santa Cruz, CA, bring the California dream to you with garden-style elegance set among the redwoods, sea cliffs, and rich culture of an iconic city. Close to University of California Santa Cruz and the famed Beach Boardwalk - between the banks of the San Lorenzo River and the surf - Pacific Shores immerses you in beachfront luxury. Live among natural splendor, near everything you want and need on the Westside of Santa Cruz.