Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport extra storage internet access

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly carport parking internet access

3 bd/1 Bath A beautiful creek side property with lots of trees. This home is a must see!

$2950.00a month

Bright, happy colors and sunny yard welcome you to this 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home. Nestled in a quiet forest setting and perched above Bear Creek you are just 7 minutes from downtown Boulder Creek.



FEATURES:

*Laminate flooring

*Washer /Dryer

*Lots of Storage space

*Large sunny patio perfect for morning coffee

*Garden Area

*Covered car port

*Automatic security gate

Internet - Hughes.net. Please make sure the internet provider meets your needs before scheduling a showing. Cell phones will only work if on wi-fi. Verison MAY work without wifi. Also, the school bus stop is about a .5 a mile or so down the road.



HOUSE INFORMATION

*Rent:$2950./mo

*Deposit:$3950.

*Lease: 1 Year

*Parking: Private parking

*Pet Policy: Negotiable

*Availability: NOW

This is a no smoking property



$35.00 application fee



Call or Email for Details!

Contact Info:

PMI Santa Cruz 831.471.7878 x102 (Jennifer)

Equal Housing Opportunity.



FIND MORE RENTAL LISTINGS AT WWW.PMISANTACRUZ.COM