1209 Andrew Ln

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Sunny and Spacious Capitola Condo! - Terms: One year lease (with owner option to renew)

Utilities: Tenant responsible for PG&E; owner pays water & garbage

Landscaping: Owner provides back patio landscaping (quarterly); HOA maintains common area

Parking: 1 space in shared 2 car garage, permit & street parking.

Laundry: Washer & Dryer included: not maintained, repaired or replaced by owner.

Pet Policy: Small dog negotiable. No Cats. Tenant must participate in our Pet Program if approved which includes 2 - $50 inspections by PPM paid by Tenant, and additional $250 towards deposit. See additional information below.



Charming condo near Sunny Cove. This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath home has a fireplace (DuraFlame-type logs only) & laminate floors in the downstairs area. Bright kitchen with updated appliances.Relax on the downstairs back patio in ample sunlight. Two spacious bedrooms with vaulted ceilings, full bath with tub and washer/dryer upstairs. Large closets with abundant storage space. Well maintained, beautifully landscaped complex. Shared garage with storage; permit & street parking.



?All PPM properties are “Non-Smoking on premises”.Tenants are required to have proof of a renter’s Insurance policy with $100,000 personal liability coverage at time of move in?Sorry, owner is not accepting co-signers ?Applicants will need to create (1) NO PET PROFILE, or (2) PET/ ANIMAL PROFILE at https://portolarentals.petscreening.com and pay the application fee: $20 per pet/animal; tenants with no pets or service animals are free of charge.Your application will not be processed until this profile is complete. If approved as a tenant, a fee of $25/pet is due monthly with the rent payment.



