Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:07 AM

Oakmont of Santa Clarita

28650 Newhall Ranch Rd · (661) 714-4447
Location

28650 Newhall Ranch Rd, Santa Clarita, CA 91355

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 238 · Avail. now

$7,895

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1193 sqft

Amenities

putting green
granite counters
pet friendly
walk in closets
gym
dog park
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
courtyard
dog park
elevator
gym
putting green
media room
Gorgeous Assisted Living Retirement Apartment Home, including a secure memory care neighborhood for residents who require. Services included in price are: award-winning culinary program offering meals 7am to 7pm (Seasonal menu, cooked to order and made fresh daily), housekeeping, laundry, chauffeured transportation, utilities, activities and a wellness center. This community is especially unique with its all day bistro with snacks, homemade treats, Peet's Coffee and local newspapers. Some of the activities included are: speaker series, crafts, exercise, book clubs, bridge club, computer classes and much more! 24 hour, professional care staff also available. This 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment home is situated on a lush campus with lovely views, mature landscaping and an impressive array of five-star, on-site amenities. The apartment features a full kitchen with granite counter tops, accessible bathrooms with walk-in shower, bench and motion sensor lights and carpet throughout. Walk-in closet with built-in custom cabinets. The community features a Grand Living room, Library, Movie Theatre, interior courtyard, putting green, resident raised garden beds, dog park and walking paths. Very close to shopping, fine dining, the arts, and world-class entertainment. Community continues to work with an abundance of caution to protect residents and team members and has introduced a variety of safety measures to reduce risk. Virtual Tour available at: https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2725080

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Oakmont of Santa Clarita have any available units?
Oakmont of Santa Clarita has a unit available for $7,895 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does Oakmont of Santa Clarita have?
Some of Oakmont of Santa Clarita's amenities include putting green, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Oakmont of Santa Clarita currently offering any rent specials?
Oakmont of Santa Clarita isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Oakmont of Santa Clarita pet-friendly?
Yes, Oakmont of Santa Clarita is pet friendly.
Does Oakmont of Santa Clarita offer parking?
No, Oakmont of Santa Clarita does not offer parking.
Does Oakmont of Santa Clarita have units with washers and dryers?
No, Oakmont of Santa Clarita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Oakmont of Santa Clarita have a pool?
No, Oakmont of Santa Clarita does not have a pool.
Does Oakmont of Santa Clarita have accessible units?
Yes, Oakmont of Santa Clarita has accessible units.
Does Oakmont of Santa Clarita have units with dishwashers?
No, Oakmont of Santa Clarita does not have units with dishwashers.
