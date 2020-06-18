Oakmont of Santa Clarita

Amenities
Gorgeous Assisted Living Retirement Apartment Home, including a secure memory care neighborhood for residents who require. Services included in price are: award-winning culinary program offering meals 7am to 7pm (Seasonal menu, cooked to order and made fresh daily), housekeeping, laundry, chauffeured transportation, utilities, activities and a wellness center. This community is especially unique with its all day bistro with snacks, homemade treats, Peet's Coffee and local newspapers. Some of the activities included are: speaker series, crafts, exercise, book clubs, bridge club, computer classes and much more! 24 hour, professional care staff also available. This 2 bedroom/2 bath apartment home is situated on a lush campus with lovely views, mature landscaping and an impressive array of five-star, on-site amenities. The apartment features a full kitchen with granite counter tops, accessible bathrooms with walk-in shower, bench and motion sensor lights and carpet throughout. Walk-in closet with built-in custom cabinets. The community features a Grand Living room, Library, Movie Theatre, interior courtyard, putting green, resident raised garden beds, dog park and walking paths. Very close to shopping, fine dining, the arts, and world-class entertainment. Community continues to work with an abundance of caution to protect residents and team members and has introduced a variety of safety measures to reduce risk. Virtual Tour available at: https://www.tourfactory.com/idxr2725080