Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:12 AM

14 Accessible Apartments for rent in Santa Clarita, CA

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
1005 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,535
1126 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, The Retreat is a rare find! The spacious Santa Clarita, CA apartment homes with fully renovated interiors are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
10 Units Available
Canyon Country Villas
26741 Isabella Pkwy, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,653
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,753
1009 sqft
Located in the heart of Santa Clarita, California, the apartments at Canyon Country Villas provide an endless variety of amenities and designer apartment floor plans amid a beautifully landscaped retreat.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
American Beauty
1 Unit Available
18142 Sundowner Way
18142 Sundowner Way, Santa Clarita, CA
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
843 sqft
Welcome to this nicely Upgraded Two Bedroom American Beauty condo in Canyon Country.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
1 Unit Available
Oakmont of Santa Clarita
28650 Newhall Ranch Rd, Santa Clarita, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,895
1193 sqft
Gorgeous Assisted Living Retirement Apartment Home, including a secure memory care neighborhood for residents who require.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Clarita
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sylmar
2 Units Available
Astoria Mountain View
14067 W Astoria St, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,901
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
At our beautiful community each apartment includes all the amenities you need to make you feel right at home, including a large kitchen fully equipped for in-home cooking, separate dining and living areas, central air conditioning, and even a
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Sylmar
9 Units Available
Rockwood at the Cascades
16601 Foothill Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
$1,850
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Surrounded by vast open space in Sylmar. One- and two-bedroom apartments with huge windows, walk-in closets, and private balconies. Community offers a TV lounge, swimming pool, game room, fitness center, and dog park.

Last updated June 13 at 02:09am
Granada Hills
1 Unit Available
17539 Horace Street
17539 Horace Street, Los Angeles, CA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1287 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 17539 Horace Street in Los Angeles. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Santa Clarita
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge
22 Units Available
Candlewood North Apartment Homes
9830 Reseda Blvd, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
$1,550
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1030 sqft
Spacious units with open floor plans. Luxurious amenities including hardwood floors and walk-in closets. On-site amenities include a hot tub, full lobby area and pool. New construction. Pet-friendly community.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Chatsworth
24 Units Available
Terrena Apartment Homes
9400 Corbin Ave, Los Angeles, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,875
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1189 sqft
Central Los Angeles location with easy access to the 405, 101 and 188 freeways. Community has plenty of beautiful shared spaces for socializing. Spacious, open apartments with built-in desks and huge baths.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Northridge
4 Units Available
Legacy Apartment Homes
18452 Halsted St, San Fernando, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,279
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Legacy Apartment Homes feature contemporary rental apartment living in Northridge - one of the more desirable areas in LA's San Fernando Valley.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Canoga Park
4 Units Available
Le Blanc Apartment Homes
21501 Roscoe Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,774
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,830
1462 sqft
Our luxury apartments offer a full package of stainless steel energy-efficient appliances (refrigerator, oven, microwave, dishwasher), premium Moen fixtures, electric fireplaces, granite countertops, tile flooring, private master suites, and in-unit
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Canoga Park
2 Units Available
The Azure
8719 Variel Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,454
1332 sqft
Here at Azure Apartments rentals, we pride ourselves in our luxuriously-appointed, contemporary interiors, and various amenities, including our secured community entry, gated shared parking, and recreation room.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Arleta
1 Unit Available
8673 Canterbury Avenue
8673 Canterbury Avenue, Los Angeles, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
1200 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Step inside this newer built 3 bedroom & 2 1/2 bath back house. This house is fully permitted to be used as an Assisted Living facility, but also ideal for someone in need of handicap accessible amenities.

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Reseda
1 Unit Available
7940 Reseda Blvd.
7940 Reseda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1110 sqft
SORRY, NO PETS. The Pine Tree Terrace is a beautiful complex that offers onsite laundry facilities, lush landscaping and relaxing courtyards. We are conveniently located near major freeways, schools, malls and fine dining.

June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Santa Clarita Rent Report. Santa Clarita rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Santa Clarita rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Santa Clarita rents decline sharply over the past month

Santa Clarita rents have declined 0.6% over the past month, and are down moderately by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Santa Clarita stand at $2,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $2,650 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Santa Clarita's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.7%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Los Angeles Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Santa Clarita over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 6 of the largest 10 cities in the Los Angeles metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Lancaster has the least expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,644; the city has also experienced the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%.
    • Irvine has the most expensive rents in the Los Angeles metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,745; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 1.4% over the past month, the biggest drop in the metro.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Santa Clarita

    As rents have fallen moderately in Santa Clarita, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Compared to most large cities across the country, Santa Clarita is less affordable for renters.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with California as a whole logging rent growth of 0.7% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.8% in San Diego and 0.2% in San Jose.
    • Santa Clarita's median two-bedroom rent of $2,650 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% decline in Santa Clarita.
    • While rents in Santa Clarita fell moderately over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Austin (+1.3%), and Seattle (+1.2%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Santa Clarita than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Santa Clarita is more than two-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Los Angeles
    $1,360
    $1,750
    -0.3%
    -0.1%
    Long Beach
    $1,390
    $1,780
    -0.1%
    0.6%
    Anaheim
    $1,670
    $2,150
    -0.3%
    1.6%
    Santa Ana
    $1,450
    $1,860
    0
    -0.2%
    Irvine
    $2,140
    $2,740
    -1.4%
    1.5%
    Glendale
    $1,420
    $1,820
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Huntington Beach
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.1%
    -0.4%
    Santa Clarita
    $2,060
    $2,650
    -0.6%
    -1%
    Garden Grove
    $1,630
    $2,100
    -0.1%
    0.3%
    Lancaster
    $1,280
    $1,640
    0.1%
    2%
    Palmdale
    $1,470
    $1,900
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Pomona
    $1,120
    $1,430
    -0.7%
    0.2%
    Torrance
    $1,630
    $2,090
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Pasadena
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.7%
    -0.9%
    Orange
    $1,810
    $2,320
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Fullerton
    $1,580
    $2,030
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    El Monte
    $1,460
    $1,880
    0
    4.9%
    Downey
    $1,570
    $2,020
    0
    0.1%
    Costa Mesa
    $1,840
    $2,360
    -0.4%
    0.2%
    West Covina
    $1,800
    $2,310
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Norwalk
    $1,600
    $2,060
    0.1%
    1.1%
    Burbank
    $1,620
    $2,080
    -0.4%
    -0.7%
    South Gate
    $990
    $1,270
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Mission Viejo
    $2,100
    $2,690
    -0.7%
    -0.8%
    Carson
    $1,570
    $2,020
    -0.2%
    8%
    Santa Monica
    $1,730
    $2,230
    -0.4%
    3%
    Westminster
    $1,610
    $2,070
    0
    1.4%
    Newport Beach
    $2,880
    $3,700
    -0.2%
    2.8%
    Hawthorne
    $1,270
    $1,630
    0
    1.8%
    Lake Forest
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.5%
    4.4%
    Bellflower
    $1,350
    $1,740
    0.1%
    0.4%
    Tustin
    $1,960
    $2,520
    0
    1.4%
    Redondo Beach
    $1,940
    $2,490
    0
    3%
    San Clemente
    $2,360
    $3,040
    0
    1.8%
    Laguna Niguel
    $1,770
    $2,270
    -0.5%
    -3%
    Fountain Valley
    $1,840
    $2,370
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Paramount
    $1,470
    $1,890
    -0.3%
    1%
    Placentia
    $2,070
    $2,660
    0.1%
    -0.7%
    Rancho Santa Margarita
    $2,040
    $2,620
    0
    1.1%
    Rancho Palos Verdes
    $3,940
    $5,060
    -0.5%
    3.3%
    Brea
    $2,040
    $2,620
    -0.4%
    4.1%
    West Hollywood
    $2,020
    $2,600
    -0.4%
    0.5%
    Beverly Hills
    $2,690
    $3,450
    -0.1%
    1.8%
    San Dimas
    $1,910
    $2,460
    0.3%
    1.2%
    Dana Point
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.2%
    1.1%
    Laguna Hills
    $1,920
    $2,470
    -1.1%
    -0.2%
    Seal Beach
    $1,830
    $2,350
    -0.3%
    0.7%
    Calabasas
    $2,440
    $3,140
    -0.3%
    -1.2%
    Laguna Beach
    $2,100
    $2,700
    0.1%
    2.5%
    Agoura Hills
    $2,240
    $2,880
    0.4%
    -1.7%
    Hermosa Beach
    $2,010
    $2,580
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Stevenson Ranch
    $2,820
    $3,630
    -0.8%
    2.4%
    Marina del Rey
    $3,580
    $4,600
    -0.8%
    -2.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

