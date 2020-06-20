29538 Big Bend

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Spacious, One-Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Beautiful Part of Santa Clarita - This spacious, one-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers 2588 living space. The living room, dining area, and family room are adorned with laminate wood flooring, 10 ft ceilings, and large sunlit windows. The open floor-plan leads to the kitchen with large island with breakfast bar, stainless sink, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and cupboard space. The counter-tops are gleaming with granite, gas cook-top, double ovens, microwave, and refrigerator are all included. The spacious master bedroom offers a private bathroom with double sink vanity, separate shower/bath tub, and a large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms all have the 10 ft ceilings and mirrored wardrobes. The laundry room includes the washer and gas dryer. A 3-car garage has direct access and tons of storage space. Enjoy the nicely landscaped backyard and patio...gardener included.



Contact 24/7 Real Estate Leasing & Management for a viewing appointment at call 866. 880.8803 or text 818.296.8822



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3618008)