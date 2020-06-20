All apartments in Santa Clarita
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

29538 Big Bend

29538 Big Bend Place · (866) 880-8803
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

29538 Big Bend Place, Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 29538 Big Bend · Avail. now

$3,495

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2588 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Spacious, One-Story 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, Beautiful Part of Santa Clarita - This spacious, one-story 4 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home offers 2588 living space. The living room, dining area, and family room are adorned with laminate wood flooring, 10 ft ceilings, and large sunlit windows. The open floor-plan leads to the kitchen with large island with breakfast bar, stainless sink, dishwasher, garbage disposal, and cupboard space. The counter-tops are gleaming with granite, gas cook-top, double ovens, microwave, and refrigerator are all included. The spacious master bedroom offers a private bathroom with double sink vanity, separate shower/bath tub, and a large walk-in closet. Three additional bedrooms all have the 10 ft ceilings and mirrored wardrobes. The laundry room includes the washer and gas dryer. A 3-car garage has direct access and tons of storage space. Enjoy the nicely landscaped backyard and patio...gardener included.

Contact 24/7 Real Estate Leasing & Management for a viewing appointment at call 866. 880.8803 or text 818.296.8822

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3618008)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29538 Big Bend have any available units?
29538 Big Bend has a unit available for $3,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 29538 Big Bend have?
Some of 29538 Big Bend's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29538 Big Bend currently offering any rent specials?
29538 Big Bend isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29538 Big Bend pet-friendly?
No, 29538 Big Bend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 29538 Big Bend offer parking?
Yes, 29538 Big Bend does offer parking.
Does 29538 Big Bend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29538 Big Bend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29538 Big Bend have a pool?
No, 29538 Big Bend does not have a pool.
Does 29538 Big Bend have accessible units?
No, 29538 Big Bend does not have accessible units.
Does 29538 Big Bend have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29538 Big Bend has units with dishwashers.
