28802 Raintree Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities garage

Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - Beautiful Mountain View Home with tons of recent upgrades such as new flooring and new paint just to name a few! Some of the other great features include: Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space, new carpet, ceiling fans in each bedroom, great natural light, covered patio, 2-car garage with built-in storage, no rear neighbors, close proximity to restaurants, shopping, parks, schools, and so much more! This would be a great place to call HOME!



(RLNE4810473)