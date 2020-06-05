All apartments in Santa Clarita
28802 Raintree Ln

28802 Raintree Lane · (661) 904-7632
Location

28802 Raintree Lane, Santa Clarita, CA 91390
Pacific Hills

Price and availability

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
garage
Beautiful Home in a Great Location! - Beautiful Mountain View Home with tons of recent upgrades such as new flooring and new paint just to name a few! Some of the other great features include: Updated kitchen with stainless appliances, granite counters, and tons of cabinet space, new carpet, ceiling fans in each bedroom, great natural light, covered patio, 2-car garage with built-in storage, no rear neighbors, close proximity to restaurants, shopping, parks, schools, and so much more! This would be a great place to call HOME!

(RLNE4810473)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 28802 Raintree Ln have any available units?
28802 Raintree Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Santa Clarita, CA.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 28802 Raintree Ln have?
Some of 28802 Raintree Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28802 Raintree Ln currently offering any rent specials?
28802 Raintree Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28802 Raintree Ln pet-friendly?
No, 28802 Raintree Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 28802 Raintree Ln offer parking?
Yes, 28802 Raintree Ln does offer parking.
Does 28802 Raintree Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 28802 Raintree Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 28802 Raintree Ln have a pool?
No, 28802 Raintree Ln does not have a pool.
Does 28802 Raintree Ln have accessible units?
No, 28802 Raintree Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 28802 Raintree Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 28802 Raintree Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
