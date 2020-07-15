All apartments in Santa Clarita
Find more places like 27500 Wellsley Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Santa Clarita, CA
/
27500 Wellsley Way
Last updated July 10 2020 at 4:21 PM

27500 Wellsley Way

27500 Wellsley Way · (661) 510-8183
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Santa Clarita
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

27500 Wellsley Way, Santa Clarita, CA 91354
Northridge Point

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,975

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2090 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Perfect Northbridge Home with Association Pool, Spa and Club House in Perfect Valencia Cul De Sac Location-Large 4 Bedrooms + 3 Baths-Two Story Ceilings With Both Lower and Upper Picture Windows for Lots of Natural Light-Bright and Airy Open Floor Plan-Double Door Formal entry with Hardwood Floors-Large Living Room with Custom Shutters and Cozy Fireplace for Large Family Gatherings with Custom Window Treatments-Dining Room has Custom Shutters and Direct Access to Kitchen-Kitchen Opens to Family Room and Overlooks Huge Private Backyard. Tons of Counter and Cupboard Space, Stove, Dishwasher, Built in Microwave and Lots of Light-Breakfast Area in Kitchen-Large Family Room with Lots of Windows and Room to Entertain-Master Bedroom has Custom Window Treatments, Ceiling Fan and Ample Room for Large Furniture. Slider Leads to Huge Open Balcony with Forever Views, Huge Closet and Ample Storage Space-Master Bathroom has Separate Soaking Tub, Shower, Double Sink Vanity and Storage Space-Additional Bedrooms have Custom Window Treatments, Ceiling Fans, Large Windows for Lots of Light and Large Closets-Hall bathroom has Tub, Large Vanity and Storage-Laundry Room-Huge Private Backyard with Covered Patio and Lots of Grass Area for Family Barbecues-Direct Access to Inside Home Oversized Three Car Garage with Storage Area, Garage Door Opener-Large Wide Concrete Driveway-Near Public Parks, Award Winning Schools, Bus Lines, Shopping Centers and Houses of Worship-Minutes to the 5 Freeway Onramp

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 27500 Wellsley Way have any available units?
27500 Wellsley Way has a unit available for $3,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 27500 Wellsley Way have?
Some of 27500 Wellsley Way's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 27500 Wellsley Way currently offering any rent specials?
27500 Wellsley Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 27500 Wellsley Way pet-friendly?
No, 27500 Wellsley Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 27500 Wellsley Way offer parking?
Yes, 27500 Wellsley Way offers parking.
Does 27500 Wellsley Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 27500 Wellsley Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 27500 Wellsley Way have a pool?
Yes, 27500 Wellsley Way has a pool.
Does 27500 Wellsley Way have accessible units?
No, 27500 Wellsley Way does not have accessible units.
Does 27500 Wellsley Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 27500 Wellsley Way has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 27500 Wellsley Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

The Madison at Town Center
24555 Town Center Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Portofino
24452 Valencia Blvd
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Promenade at Town Center
24905 Magic Mountain Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
Canyon Terrace Apartments
22640 Garzota Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
The Retreat
22900 Oak Ridge Dr
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Northglen
23516 Magic Mountain Pkwy
Santa Clarita, CA 91355
The Village
23700 Valle del Oro
Santa Clarita, CA 91321
Sand Canyon Villas And Townhomes
28923 N Prairie Ln
Santa Clarita, CA 91387

Similar Pages

Santa Clarita 1 BedroomsSanta Clarita 2 Bedrooms
Santa Clarita Apartments with PoolsSanta Clarita Pet Friendly Places
Santa Clarita Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAFullerton, CASanta Monica, CA
Torrance, CAOxnard, CABurbank, CAThousand Oaks, CAWest Covina, CAVentura, CASimi Valley, CA
Whittier, CADowney, CALancaster, CAPalmdale, CACamarillo, CARedondo Beach, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of the ArtsCollege of the Canyons
The Master's University and SeminaryCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity