Last updated June 8 2020 at 4:22 PM

26820 Claudette Street

26820 Claudette Street · (818) 205-4034
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

26820 Claudette Street, Santa Clarita, CA 91351

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 253 · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 964 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
This is a beautifully upgraded 2 BR 2 BA unit with a 2 car garage with hardwood, tile and carpet flooring. Designer paint and quality molding in every room. Stackable washer and dryer included, as well as a refrigerator. Wall area above cozy fireplace has been wired for flat screen TV. Complex has pools, spas and tennis courts all in a park like setting. Available for lease. Pls text or call Bob at 661.513.4433 or Diana at 818.205.4034 to schedule a viewing. Prior to showing, Agents & Buyers to review Rules for Entry (See Supplements) and also sign Forms PEAD-LR/V & BPPP prior to each showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26820 Claudette Street have any available units?
26820 Claudette Street has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Santa Clarita, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Santa Clarita Rent Report.
What amenities does 26820 Claudette Street have?
Some of 26820 Claudette Street's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26820 Claudette Street currently offering any rent specials?
26820 Claudette Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26820 Claudette Street pet-friendly?
No, 26820 Claudette Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Santa Clarita.
Does 26820 Claudette Street offer parking?
Yes, 26820 Claudette Street does offer parking.
Does 26820 Claudette Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26820 Claudette Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26820 Claudette Street have a pool?
Yes, 26820 Claudette Street has a pool.
Does 26820 Claudette Street have accessible units?
No, 26820 Claudette Street does not have accessible units.
Does 26820 Claudette Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 26820 Claudette Street does not have units with dishwashers.
