26820 Claudette Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage tennis court

This is a beautifully upgraded 2 BR 2 BA unit with a 2 car garage with hardwood, tile and carpet flooring. Designer paint and quality molding in every room. Stackable washer and dryer included, as well as a refrigerator. Wall area above cozy fireplace has been wired for flat screen TV. Complex has pools, spas and tennis courts all in a park like setting. Available for lease. Pls text or call Bob at 661.513.4433 or Diana at 818.205.4034 to schedule a viewing. Prior to showing, Agents & Buyers to review Rules for Entry (See Supplements) and also sign Forms PEAD-LR/V & BPPP prior to each showing.