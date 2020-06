Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage hot tub

Bridgeport 2 Bedroom Towhome in Valencia. - Santa Clarita Rental Home located off of Avenue Scott and Channel Lane in the Bridgeport Community of Valencia. This home offers 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms and 1.046 sq. ft. of living space.



More pictures to come.



Available Now!



- Small Pet Considered

- Upper Unit

- Open Floor Plan

- Central AC/Heat

- Ceiling Fan

- Recessed Lighting

- Neutral Carpet

- Ceramic Tile Flooring

- Kitchen Open to Family Room

- Stainless Steel Appliances

- Walk-in Closet

- Laundry Area

- Covered Patio

- Refrigerator - Not Warranted

- Washer/Dryer - Not Warranted

- 1 Car Garage

- Community Pool/Spa

- Community Playground Area

- Community Clubhouse



Californialeasing.com

661.294.8500



(RLNE5772266)